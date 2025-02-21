Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Newsletters
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Featured

NALP & Allied Industry Groups Sue DHS Over New H-2 Visa Rules

NALP & others have filed a lawsuit on behalf of the H-2 community against USDHS & USCIS over new rule governing guest worker visas.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals along with several allied organizations has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the H-2 community against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) over a new rule governing the H-2A and H-2B guest worker visa programs.

Federation of Employers and Workers of America et al v. Mayorkas et al challenges a final rule issued by the Biden Administration in December 2024 that went into effect on January 17, 2025.  The rule, Modernizing H-2 Program Requirements, Oversight, and Worker Protections, allows DHS to blacklist employers for “illegal” fees paid by H-2 workers—fees that employers may not be aware of or have control over in other countries. 

The rule also grants DHS authority to blacklist employers based on past violations of federal, state, or local labor laws, even if those violations do not involve H-2 program participation.

NALP is joined in the lawsuit by the Federation of Employers and Workers of America, the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA), the Seasonal Employment Alliance (SEA), and the National Council of Agricultural Employers (NCAE).  It was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The plaintiffs are seeking to have the rule vacated because, among other things, it violates the Congressional Review Act by reviving a disapproved blacklisting rule, and is arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act—transforming DHS into a labor law enforcement agency beyond its intended role of determining non-immigrant admissibility.

“This rule provides DHS with labor law oversight which Congress never intended, which is redundant and wasteful.  More troubling is the liability imposed on employers and employees that are using the H-2B program the right way,” stated Andrew Bray.

For similar coverage from Turf Magazine, read on:

Roulette, Not Slot Machines

Need H-2B Assistance? NALP Forms Partnership With másLabor

Association Headlines, Business Management, Business Trends, Featured, Industry News, Resources, The Latest

Andrew Bray, Biden, Business, business management, DHS, Employment, Federation of Employers and Workers or America, H-2, H-2A, H-2B, immigration, lawsuit, legal, NALP, National Association of Landscape Professionals, National Council of Agricultural Employers, NCAE, OABA, Outdoor Amusement Business Association, oversight, Program, SEA, Seasonal Employment Alliance, sue, Texas, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, USCIS, USDHS, visas

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Previous

Turf Quiz Of The Week: Southern Lawn Care – Winter Edition

Next

RC Mowers Continues to Grow with a New Autonomous Engineering Director

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon