NALP Announces Elite Partner Program With Industry Brands

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) has announced the launch of its new Elite Partner Program, a prestigious partnership with leading industry brands that demonstrate exceptional commitment to the success and growth of landscape professionals.

The inaugural group of Elite Partners includes: Aspire in the software solutions category, Caterpillar in the construction category, Stanley Black & Decker in the mowing category, and STIHL in the handheld tools category.

The NALP Elite Partner Program signifies a new chapter in the association’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the landscape industry. By partnering year-round with industry leaders like Aspire, Caterpillar, Stanley Black & Decker, and STIHL, NALP is well-positioned to provide landscape professionals with the resources and support they need to achieve lasting success.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Elite Partner Program and welcome these renowned brands as our inaugural partners,” said NALP CEO Britt Wood. “These companies share our unwavering commitment to supporting the landscape industry and its professionals. Our partners support our mission to offer our members valuable resources, educational opportunities, and industry insights year-round, ultimately empowering landscape businesses to thrive.”

NALP’s Elite Partners represent a diverse range of industry companies, each with a track record of innovation and commitment to the landscape industry:

Aspire, a ServiceTitan Company: A leading software provider offering business management software for commercial landscaping businesses. Aspire’s cloud-based SaaS solution helps field service companies manage, create, and execute against their business opportunities and challenges.

“Becoming an NALP Elite Partner aligns perfectly with Aspire’s mission of providing our customers with the best software solution in the industry to run and grow their business,” said Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software. “We are excited to collaborate with NALP and our fellow industry partners to support continued growth in the landscape industry.”

Caterpillar : A global leader in construction equipment, offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for landscaping projects of all sizes.

“Caterpillar is proud to be an NALP Elite Partner,” said a representative from Caterpillar. “We are committed to supporting the landscape industry and its professionals with innovative equipment and solutions that help them achieve their goals.”

Stanley Black & Decker: A manufacturer of high-performance outdoor power equipment and tools, including Hustler, Dewalt, and Cub Cadet mowers and equipment for professional landscapers.

“Stanley Black & Decker is honored to become an NALP Elite Partner,” said Aaron Griffith, director of Pro Dealer Sales at Stanley Black & Decker. “We share NALP’s dedication to the success of landscape professionals and are excited to support industry professionals at the highest level.”

STIHL: A worldwide leader in professional-grade outdoor power equipment, produces a full line of gasoline and battery powered tools, including chainsaws, blowers, trimmers, mowers, and more.

“STIHL is committed to the success of our professional customer, and providing them with the powerful, dependable equipment they need and the knowledgeable advice and personal service they deserve,” said Roger Phelps, corporate communications manager at STIHL Inc. “We are proud to partner with NALP and participate in the Elite Partner Program as the official partner in handheld power tools.”

