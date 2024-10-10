NALP Awards 2024 Leadership Awards To Green Industry Pros

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Leadership Awards. The awards will be presented on November 4 in Charlotte, NC, during NALP’s annual ELEVATE conference.



“The NALP Leadership Awards recognize the incredible dedication of these outstanding individuals who have made lasting contributions to our industry,” said Britt Wood, CEO of NALP. “Each of these professionals —Jeff Buhler, Brigitte Orrick, Nick Brummel, and Nate Farley—exemplify what it means to innovate, advocate, and inspire others within the landscape profession. We are grateful for their commitment and leadership.”

Pictured (L to R): Jeff Buhler, Brigitte Orrick, Nick Brummel and Nate Farley

Jeff Buhler – 2024 Lifetime Leadership Award

Jeff Buhler, Senior Vice President of Customer Service at Massey Services, receives NALP’s Lifetime Leadership Award for his enduring dedication to NALP and the industry. Buhler’s career is highlighted by his commitment to serving on NALP’s board as its president and leading numerous non-profit organizations. With a passion for developing company culture and leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences, Buhler has played a vital role in the success of Massey Services and sharing that knowledge with the industry.



Brigitte Orrick – 2024 Woman Leader of the Year Award

Brigitte Orrick, Director of Talent Development at The Davey Tree Expert Company, is the recipient of NALP’s Woman Leader of the Year Award. Orrick’s passion for talent development and her advocacy for women and other minorities in the landscape, lawn care, and tree care industries have been instrumental in promoting diversity and inclusion. She has spearheaded initiatives like JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) at Davey Tree, creating a supportive environment for all employees. She continues to mentor and inspire the next generation of female leaders in the field.



Nick Brummel – 2024 Advocate of the Year Award

Nick Brummel, owner of Brummel Lawn & Landscape LLC, receives NALP’s Advocate of the Year Award for his passionate advocacy of the landscape industry. Brummel has been a vocal supporter of the H-2B visa program and pesticide protection. He has dedicated himself to educating clients, employees, and lawmakers on the importance of these issues to the industry.



Nate Farley – 2024 Young Professional of the Year Award

Nate Farley, founder of Nationscapes, is the recipient of the 2024 Young Professional of the Year for his unique and transformative journey in the landscape industry. Starting his career as a CPA, Farley transitioned into the landscape business by acquiring and building a successful irrigation company. He is known for his innovative approach to employee care, including offering annual salaries with benefits, which has helped retain and engage talent.

NALP’s 2024-2025 Board of Directors Announced

