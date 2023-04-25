Here’s news and dates to remember from the National Association of Landscape Professionals:

Virtual H-2B Town Hall on May 4

On Thursday, May 4, NALP will be hosting its first in a series of monthly Town Halls on H-2B. Andrew Bray, NALP’s VP of government relations & membership, will host the interactive update on the latest news about the future of the H-2B program. Moving forward, NALP will hold monthly H-2B Virtual Town Halls on the first Thursday of the month. Register here.

Enter NALP’s Awards of Excellence

Get recognition at a national level for your commercial or residential landscape design, construction, maintenance, and lawn care projects. The NALP Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding projects in commercial and residential lawn care and landscape contracting, management, and design. Projects range in size and scope from less than $25K to more than $1M.

Have one or more residential or commercial projects that are award-worthy? Pick your best projects and enter! Be sure to review the criteria for each category before beginning your submission. Details on submission requirements and judging criteria can be found in our new Awards Brochure. Join us at ELEVATE in September to celebrate with your team. (This award program is open to NALP members only.) Deadline to Enter: July 10, 2023; Entry Fee: $499- NALP Members Only

How are the Awards Recognized? All award-winning companies will be invited to attend the Awards of Excellence event at ELEVATE.

All winning entries will receive a beautiful, personalized plaque and the opportunity to order additional customized plaques.

Each winning entry will be featured in the NALP online awards gallery and listed in the November/December edition of The Edge magazine.

NALP will promote the Awards of Excellence through press releases and on social media.

The trade press often features award-winning projects.

Companies will receive marketing tools such as digital award graphics, press release templates and more! How to Get Started: