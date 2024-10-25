NALP Offering New Landscape Business Management Courses

The National Association of Landscape Professionals has launched a series of Landscape Business Management Certificate Courses, now available through the NALP Learning Hub. These comprehensive courses are designed to equip landscape business owners, managers, and their teams with the critical skills and knowledge necessary to grow successful landscape businesses.



With a focus on real-world application, the new certificate courses, designed by landscape industry experts, cover essential business areas such as finance, operations, human resources, strategic planning, and more.



“Growing landscape companies need strong leadership and effective management to ensure long-term success,” said Britt Wood, CEO of NALP. “Our new Landscape Business Management Certificate Courses offer a valuable opportunity for professionals to gain the skills and confidence they need to elevate their businesses.”



Participants can take any of the certificate courses individually, or earn the Business Leadership Certificate (by taking all eight courses); the Human Resources Professional Certificate, or the Operations Professional Certificate.

Individual courses include:

Contract Law & Risk Management: Safeguard your business with essential legal knowledge.

Corporate Finance: Master budgeting, cash flow, and financial risk management.

Exterior Production & Operations: Optimize project management and quality control.

Human Resource Management: Develop effective HR policies and manage employee performance.

Leveraging Technology: Utilize technology to improve efficiency and stay ahead of your competition.

Management, Leadership & Corporate Culture: Build strong teams and foster a winning corporate culture.

Sales & Marketing: Create impactful strategies to drive growth and customer satisfaction.

Strategic Planning: Prepare your business for long-term growth and success.

The NALP Learning Hub offers a flexible, on-demand learning experience, allowing participants to study anytime, anywhere. To learn more and explore the full range of courses including training for technicians, and to browse the full suite of training publications visit the NALP Learning Hub.

