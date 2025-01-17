NALP Opens Registration for Two New Field Trip Events

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) has opened registration for two new Field Trip events. Each event offers landscape industry professionals a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes at top companies. The first will be at Landscape Workshop in Birmingham, AL, June 11-12 and the second at Sebert Landscape in Chicago, IL, September 17-18, 2024.

Each event, moderated by industry expert Marty Grunder of The Grow Group, provides attendees with insights into successful landscape operations, innovative practices, and valuable peer learning opportunities.

“These Field Trips give landscape professionals firsthand exposure to the best and brightest in our industry,” said NALP CEO Britt Wood. “By visiting innovative companies like Landscape Workshop and Sebert Landscape, attendees will gain invaluable knowledge and inspiration, allowing them to implement new strategies in their businesses.”

Landscape Workshop Event

In the first Field Trip event, held at Landscape Workshop, attendees will explore the company’s performance-driven culture. They will look at how the Landscape Workshop team manages their 26 commercial branches in the Southeast. Workshop topics include building a culture that attracts and retains top talent, and the use of industry-specific software to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Sebert Landscape Event

The second Field Trip event takes place at Sebert Landscape‘s state-of-the-art LEED Gold facilities in Chicago, IL. Attendees will gain insights into the company’s successful commercial landscape maintenance, snow management, automated mowing, and battery equipment operations. They will learn about Sebert Landscape’s unique approach to sustainability, and see firsthand their impressive hardscape and landscape construction capabilities.

Both Field Trips offer:

In-depth tours of the host companies’ facilities and operations

Interactive sessions hosted by Marty Grunder that break down each company’s approaches to operations and business

Networking opportunities with fellow landscape professionals

Space is limited for both Field Trips events, so early registration is encouraged. People who register by March 20th will receive $100 off registration for one or both Field Trip events.

For more information and to register, please visit landscapeprofessionals.org/fieldtrip.

