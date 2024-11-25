NALP Partners With STIHL To Expand Roblox

The National Association of Landscape Professionals Foundation has announced its new partnership with STIHL Inc. for the expansion of the Foundation’s online learning experience Landscape Design Empire on the Roblox platform.



With sponsorship from STIHL Inc., the Landscape Design Empire launched an updated version on November 22, introducing a host of new features and gameplay elements, including a virtual STIHL dealership, on-avatar items, landscaping equipment, tools, and vehicles, along with interactive quests and mini-games that showcase STIHL’s industry-leading equipment. The update also includes new landscape jobs and plant options.

This latest update is part of the Foundation’s larger mission to engage younger generations and promote career paths in landscaping and lawn care. Since launching in March, the game has attracted over 57,000 unique players, with 70% of users aged 12 and under, a testament to its appeal among younger audiences.



“Our goal with Landscape Design Empire has always been to connect young people with the world of landscaping in a way that’s fun, educational, and inspiring,” said Jenn Myers, Executive Director of the NALP Foundation. “With STIHL’s support, we’re able to expand the game’s offerings, creating a more immersive and hands-on experience. This partnership is a tremendous step forward in our mission to build awareness and excitement around careers in this field.”



Roger Phelps of STIHL shared, “STIHL is thrilled to partner with the NALP Foundation on this groundbreaking project. For more than 20 years STIHL has supported the development of the next generation of landscape professional through NALP’s National Collegiate Landscape Competition. Through Landscape Design Empire, we are helping the profession connect with young people even earlier and in a way that inspires creativity, teamwork, and a deeper understanding of the landscape profession. We’re proud to support the NALP Foundation in building another bridge to the future of our industry.”

The NALP Foundation continues to seek partnerships with organizations interested in supporting the game’s development and expanding the reach of Landscape Design Empire. Future opportunities for sponsors will allow players to experience branded content, special events, and additional interactive features that showcase different facets of the landscape industry.

