Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

NALP Partners With STIHL To Expand Roblox

The NALP Foundation partners with STIHL Inc. for the expansion of online learning experience Landscape Design Empire on the Roblox platform.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals Foundation has announced its new partnership with STIHL Inc. for the expansion of the Foundation’s online learning experience Landscape Design Empire on the Roblox platform.

With sponsorship from STIHL Inc., the Landscape Design Empire launched an updated version on November 22, introducing a host of new features and gameplay elements, including a virtual STIHL dealership, on-avatar items, landscaping equipment, tools, and vehicles, along with interactive quests and mini-games that showcase STIHL’s industry-leading equipment. The update also includes new landscape jobs and plant options. 

This latest update is part of the Foundation’s larger mission to engage younger generations and promote career paths in landscaping and lawn care. Since launching in March, the game has attracted over 57,000 unique players, with 70% of users aged 12 and under, a testament to its appeal among younger audiences.

“Our goal with Landscape Design Empire has always been to connect young people with the world of landscaping in a way that’s fun, educational, and inspiring,” said Jenn Myers, Executive Director of the NALP Foundation. “With STIHL’s support, we’re able to expand the game’s offerings, creating a more immersive and hands-on experience. This partnership is a tremendous step forward in our mission to build awareness and excitement around careers in this field.”

Roger Phelps of STIHL shared, “STIHL is thrilled to partner with the NALP Foundation on this groundbreaking project. For more than 20 years STIHL has supported the development of the next generation of landscape professional through NALP’s National Collegiate Landscape Competition. Through Landscape Design Empire, we are helping the profession connect with young people even earlier and in a way that inspires creativity, teamwork, and a deeper understanding of the landscape profession.  We’re proud to support the NALP Foundation in building another bridge to the future of our industry.”

The NALP Foundation continues to seek partnerships with organizations interested in supporting the game’s development and expanding the reach of Landscape Design Empire. Future opportunities for sponsors will allow players to experience branded content, special events, and additional interactive features that showcase different facets of the landscape industry.

STIHL Charges Into The 2024 Equip Expo

STIHL Inc.’s Manufacturing Summer Camp Marks Year 10

Get Equipped: NALP ELEVATE Expo

NALP Offering New Landscape Business Management Courses

Association Headlines, Business Management, Education, Featured, Innovation, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Professional Development, Resources

dealership, equipment, game, Jenn Myers, Landscape Design Empire, learning experience, NALP, NALP Foundation, National Association of Landscape Professionals, OPE, Roblox, Roger Phelps, STIHL, STIHL Inc., turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, Virtual

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Previous

Mississippi State Turf Team Prepares the Perfect Pitch

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly