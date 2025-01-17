More than 2,100 attendees gathered this month at the Gaylord Texan in Dallas, TX, for the ELEVATE event, held by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). In its second year since diverging from the former GIE + EXPO, ELEVATE attendance grew by 37% over its inaugural year.

“This show is gaining traction at the rate it is because it’s delivering on the value,” says Brandon Sheppard, NALP president and a Weed Man franchisor in the Mid-Atlantic. “People come here and they learn. They network. They meet other people. They meet up with old friends, and they have a good time. So it really is a marriage of skills and an experience. I think that’s really the formula. We’ve dialed in on a people-centric event.”

During the main stage leadership panel, Pam Dooley, owner of Plants Creative Landscape, Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape, and Tony Massey, president & CEO of Massey Services, Inc. reflected on their leadership styles. For Massey, he adopts the mindset that they’re doing 98% of things right and focuses on the 2% that can still be improved. Dooley’s advice for others is to know yourself and your non-negotiables. She says you need to know and honor your core values.