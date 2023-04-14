Prior to the kick-off of NASCAR’s Spring Dirt Weekend in Bristol, VA, former driver Michael Waltrip and current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen went head-to-head racing Ferris zero turn mowers. The Mowdown Showdown took place at Michael Waltrip Brewing Company in Bristol on April 6.

Ferris is a sponsor of Stewart Friesen and Halmar Friesen Racing’s (HFR) #52 truck. “We’re excited to expand our involvement with the racing community this year by partnering with HFR, Stewart Friesen and the #52 truck,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton, this past January. “Given that race car drivers and lawn contractors alike are always looking for the best possible ride, the partnership just makes sense.”

Stewart Friesen shared, “I’m looking forward to representing Ferris mowers nationally in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and on Ferris’ home turf in the Northeast Modified events. As someone who mows a lot of acreage at home when I’m not racing, I appreciate the smooth ride and superior quality of a Ferris mower. Everyone at HFR is excited to welcome Ferris to our team, and we look forward to a successful 2023 season.”