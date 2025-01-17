Contact Us

National Collegiate Landscape Competition Heads To Brigham Young University

The nation’s premier event for landscape and horticulture students, the National Collegiate Landscape Competition, is set to take place from March 13-16, 2024, at Brigham Young University in Provo, UT.

Hosted by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), this annual event brings together more than 600 students from approximately 50 colleges and universities, educators, and industry professionals for competitive events, educational workshops, and career-building opportunities.

The event is made possible through the support of sponsors like STIHL Inc., which has been the lead sponsor of the National Collegiate Landscape Competition for more than 20 years. “STIHL is proud to help empower the next generation of landscape professionals through our support,” said Roger Phelps, corporate communications manager for STIHL Inc. “Students here will be able to show their talent, learn of career opportunities, and forge relationships that will last long after the event ends.”

NCLC showcases the dedication and skill of students pursuing careers in landscape and horticulture professions. This competition bridges academia and the workforce, providing a platform for students to demonstrate their abilities and for industry professionals to identify and recruit top talent.

“We are thrilled to bring the National Collegiate Landscape Competition to Brigham Young University,” said Britt Wood, CEO of NALP. “This event not only celebrates the incredible talent of the next generation of landscape professionals but also fosters a collaborative and educational environment for students to learn from industry experts and connect with potential employers.”

This year’s host and longtime event partner, Brigham Young University, provides a picturesque backdrop for the competition, offering participants a unique setting to demonstrate their expertise in 30 real-world, competitive events like Exterior Landscape Design, Plant Identification, Robotics and Technology in Landscape Design and Maintenance, Irrigation Troubleshooting, and more.

The Career Fair is integral to the event, allowing students to explore career opportunities, internships, and networking prospects within the landscape industry. For more information about the event or to reserve a Career Fair booth, visit www.landscapecompetition.org.

The National Collegiate Landscape Competition is powered by STIHL, Inc. with significant support from NALP’s additional Elite Partners: AspireCaterpillar, and Stanley Black and Decker.

NCLC also receives support from (Gold Partner) John Deere; (Silver Partners) Davey, Gravely, Heartland, LandCare and Proven Winners; (Bronze Partners) Anchor, Bartlett, Belgard, Corona, Ewing, Hunter FX Luminaire, Husqvarna, Milwaukee Tool, Permaloc, Ruppert Landscape, SiteOne, Yellowstone Landscape; and (Supporting Partner) EMI.

 

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

