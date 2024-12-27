National Equipment League Launches Season Two

The National Equipment League — Heavy Equipment Operation as a Professional Sport — Launches Season Two Kenosha, Wisconsin. The National Equipment League has launched its second season with the debut of a new event, new contests, and six competitors from the world of construction and heavy equipment operation. This includes returning champion Bryan Furnace, returning competitors Andrew Camarata and Mike Simon (Dirt Perfect); as well as new competitors Brenna Moore, Chris Guins (LetsDig18) and Brandon Shannon (Dirt, Grain & Steel).

Season Two will be an official championship round of four events with Furnace putting up his championship belt to the eventual winner at the conclusion of event four. The National Equipment League is hosted by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America and is built as a new entertainment platform to showcase the skills, character, and passion of the construction industry through competition. Episode/event one of the new season can be viewed below:

“The competition is more fast-paced this season, and we have great rivalries that rise to the surface in each event,” says Bill Elverman, commissioner of the National Equipment League. “This includes the great ongoing rivalry between Mike Simon and Chris Guins, the darkhorse champion Bryan Furnace and the legend Andrew Camarata reminding everyone of how good they are at the controls, and new competitors like Brenna Moore showing us the power of women operators in the industry, and Brandon Shannon matching humor and wit with skill. It’s going to be a great season.”

“It really is a hybrid of auto racing and combat sports — it’s entertaining, it’s fun to watch, and heavy equipment operation translates very well as a sporting event,” says Susan Philpott, marketing manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment. “Turning equipment operation into a professional sport and creating this competition is a great way to raise awareness and for people to understand the role that the construction industry plays in the world around us.”

The series of National Equipment League events will be broadcast from the Hyundai YouTube and Facebook channels. Triple Crown Products came on board for the new season as the official apparel sponsor/partner, outfitting competitors and field crew for each event. Additional promotional considerations were made possible by Blue Diamond Attachments.

A new development this season: each competitor is sponsored at the event by a local heavy equipment dealer from their home territory. These partners include National Equipment Dealers, A Montano, Diamond Equipment, Buck & Knobby, Jet City Equipment and Hardings Heavy Equipment. For more information on the National Equipment League, or to inquire about competing in and sponsoring/participating in future events, email Commish@EquipmentLeague.com, or fill out the form at EquipmentLeague.com.

