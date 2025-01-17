Contact Us

NaturaLawn: Lawn Chemicals Concern 83% Of Pet Owners

According to a survey conducted by NaturaLawn, 83% of pet owners are concerned about the effects chemicals from their yard can have on pets.

In honor of National Dog Month, NaturaLawn of America released the results of its latest survey that gauged the awareness of harsh chemicals used to treat lawns and the potential dangers it poses to pets.

Naturalawn DogsDespite High Awareness of Potentially Dangerous Chemicals Used on Lawns; Confidence in Lawn Safety is Low

The new survey found that 91% of pet owners say they are aware of the potential dangers that harsh chemicals used to treat lawns can have on pets. Only half feel completely confident their yard is a safe place for their pet to play. Not surprisingly, 83% of pet owners surveyed are concerned about the effects chemicals from their yard can have on their pet.

Consumers Are Aware of the Dangers Weed Control Products Pose for Pets

When taking a look specifically at weed control in lawns, the majority of pet owners stated they use products to control weeds in their yards. Fifty-six percent stated they personally apply these products while 23% stated they use a lawn service.
Regardless of who is treating the weeds in lawns, the majority of pet owners are very aware of the dangers that many weed control products can yield. Seventy-three percent stated they are aware that ingredients found in many weed control products contain chemicals that could cause cancers, such as non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in some dog breeds.
When it comes to how long homeowners believe they should wait until their can pet can safely resume using a lawn after a treatment, the responses are mixed:
  • 8% do not wait to let their pet use their lawn after treatment
  • 18% wait at least 30 minutes
  • 19% wait at least 1 hour
  • 22% wait at least a few hours
  • 25% wait at least 24 hours
  • 8% are not sure

Naturalawn Dogs

Majority of Respondents Use a Lawn Service to Treat Their Lawns

The majority (56%) of those surveyed stated they use a lawn service to treat their lawn or soil through services such as fertilization, weed control, aeration or overseeding. Thirty-five percent treat their lawn themselves. Even though most respondents use a lawn service, 84% of those surveyed stated they are aware of the ingredients used to treat their yard.
“As the pioneer of organic lawn care, NaturaLawn of America is focused on creating awareness of safer, natural alternatives to achieve vibrant, healthy lawns while also protecting family, pets and the environment,” commented President and Founder of NaturaLawn of America, Phil Catron. “While we were happy to learn through this survey that a large majority are aware of potential dangers of chemicals used on lawns, it’s concerning that only half feel confident in the safety of their yard. We hope these results help shed some light on the dangers of chemicals used in lawn treatments, and help encourage homeowners to explore safer alternatives to instill confidence in yard usage — especially among families and pets.”

About the Survey

Results are based on a national survey of  853 US homeowners  aged 18+ who own a home with a lawn or a yard and who have pets living at home who utilize it. The survey was fielded July 29th using SurveyMonkey Audience. The margin of error is +/- 2.9%.
For Turf Magazine‘s most recent Get Equipped: Pesticides, Herbicides & Fertilizers product spotlight, click here.

