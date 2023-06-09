Need H-2B Assistance? NALP Forms Partnership With másLabor

NALP members will have access to exclusive content, including webinars and other resources, to help stay compliant with the complex rules and regulations.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals has formed a strategic provider relationship with másLabor the nation’s leading provider of comprehensive services for employers participating in the H-2B nonimmigrant visa programs.

Finding seasonal workers continues to be the top obstacle confronting the landscape industry and the H-2B guest worker program is critical to alleviating the current work force crisis. The landscape industry is the largest user of the H-2B program and NALP is the national voice advocating for cap relief.

“The H-2B process is cumbersome and confusing and there are many mistakes that can be made throughout the process if you aren’t working with an experienced H-2B provider like másLabor,” explained Andrew Bray Senior Vice President of NALP. “This new partnership will strengthen our collective voice by collaborating with másLabor on future efforts to help the landscape industry navigate the H-2B program.”

“We deal with the government so employers can focus on doing what they do best – running their businesses and our job is to cut through the bureaucracy and deliver results,” said Edward Silva, CEO of másLabor. “We’re launching a new employer portal this summer that will better falcilitate the overall transparency of the filing process, worker coordination, and transfers putting us at the cutting edge of employer support.”

NALP’s new partnership with másLabor will give members access to másLabor’s industry-leading systems and expertise. Members will also have access to exclusive content, including webinars and other resources, to help program users stay compliant with the programs’ complex rules and regulations.

For more information and upcoming events related to the H-2B Program, visit NALP’s H-2B resources web page.

