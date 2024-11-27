Contact Us

Neighborly Appoints Bourgeois Chief Marketing Officer

Neighborly® has announced the appointment of Stacy Lynn Bourgeois as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective December 2.

Stacy Lynn Bourgeois

Neighborly® has announced the appointment of Stacy Lynn Bourgeois as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The position will become effective on December 2, 2024. She will serve as a member of Neighborly’s corporate leadership team and report directly to CEO Mike Davis.

The fanatical focus on the end consumer also serves Neighborly’s core mission of driving same-store sales growth with its franchise business owners. Bourgeois’ mixed background in both franchising and non-franchised business makes her uniquely qualified to deliver for both our customers, end-consumers, and franchise business owners alike.

Bourgeois is a strategic marketer who has driven double-digit growth while compiling a breadth of experiences. Throughout her career, she has launched new physical and digital products as well as a new restaurant concept at Yum! brands, stood up several new teams such as performance marketing and data science, implemented a new marketing technology stack, and led Pizza Hut through an agency review and countless creative campaigns.

She joins Neighborly from Amazon, where she broadened her scope from marketing to business more holistically in roles such as Global Head of Product, Quality & Operations for Amazon Renewed or U.S. Head of Musical Instruments. In her time with Amazon, she’s enhanced the discoverability of preowned products, increased conversion rates, simplified customer experience, improved operations, and owned a multibillion-dollar P&L. Even in general management-focused roles, she’s anchored on driving growth through the customer – such as offering free lessons with an instrument purchase on Amazon. Bourgeois will be based in Irving, Texas.

