Neighborly Appoints Reese Neumann as Chief Growth Officer

Reese Neumann

Neighborly, the world’s largest home services company, today announced the appointment of Reese Neumann to the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer. He will serve as a member of Neighborly’s corporate leadership team and report directly to CEO Mike Davis.

“We are extremely fortunate to have the wealth of experience that Reese brings to help us become a more data-driven, technology-first company with insights at the heart of our decisions,” said Davis. “He will be fanatically focused on advancing operational excellence throughout the organization and a key part in shaping our strategic roadmap and how it supports our franchise owners.”

Neumann is a global executive with 25 years of business experience across multiple industries and disciplines. He is experienced in building and partnering with some of the world’s largest brands, manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers to create value and profit. Most recently, Neumann had been leading the integration of private equity-backed companies to create Purpose Brands, a health and wellness platform with the largest global footprint of gyms, as a Merger Integration Lead for Self Esteem Brands and Orangetheory Fitness.

Prior to that, he served as VP of Strategy for KFC Global at YUM! Brands, where he led a high-performing team to develop and execute strategic planning, generated a comprehensive 2030 growth strategy and spearheaded the Acceleration Office. Additionally, Neumann was the Interim CFO for KFC Global, leading financial operations across 149 countries. He also led finance and new store development as the Chief Growth Officer of Pizza Hut Europe. Neumann also spent 10 years at Bain & Company, enabling various clients to drive meaningful bottom-line results.

“Neighborly has an incredible team, innovative vision, and has made a commitment to the growth of its franchise owners,” said Neumann. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to streamline processes, remove friction, and make Neighborly faster, more efficient, and easier to do business with.”

Neumann will be based in Irving, Texas.