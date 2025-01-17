Contact Us

Neighborly ® Empowers Veterans Through Military Thriving™ Convening

Neighborly supports Military Thriving event, taking place in Virginia Beach, offering opportunities to Veteran/military spouse entrepreneurs.

Neighborly® has announced it’s support of the upcoming Military Thriving™ event. It will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at “The Hive” in Virginia Beach. Organized by ZeroMils, the event aims to empower Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. It has a particular focus on franchise ownership opportunities available through Neighborly’s extensive network of home service brands.
Neighborly Military ThrivingThe all-day convening will unite local government officials, corporate and nonprofit partners, regional economic development centers, Veteran employment centers, and educational institutions. It will serve to drive impactful solutions that meet the needs of Veterans and military spouses, fostering a more resilient and thriving military community.
The event will feature panel discussions providing a comprehensive overview of the current state of Veteran employment, strategies for leveraging diverse partnerships, and innovative solutions to bridge skills gaps. Breakout sessions will cater specifically to aspiring Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. They will offer attendees in-depth, practical insights on franchising, starting and purchasing businesses, and securing financing for business growth. They will be led by franchise professionals and current Neighborly Veteran franchise owners.
For more than 32 years, Neighborly has been dedicated to helping Veterans transition to small business ownership through its Veterans Transition Franchise Initiative (VetFran) program. The program offers franchise opportunities and financial incentives to honorably discharged Veterans. With over 5,500 franchise locations, Neighborly operates more than 30 brands.
For more information about the Military Thriving movement and to register for this event, please visit ZeroMils at zeromils.com/nbly_pr.
For a Turf Magazine article entitled: “Mission Accomplished: From Senior Airman To “Grounds Guy” about Jeff Baker of The Grounds Guys of Wichita, click here.

