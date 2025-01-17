Contact Us

New DLF Bentgrasses Approved By A-LIST

The Alliance for Low-Input Sustainable Turf (A-LIST) has approved three creeping bentgrass varieties from DLF.

DLF’s 777 bentgrass will help keep Shady Oaks Golf Club green in Iowa’s challenging climate.

The Alliance for Low Input Sustainable Turf (A-LIST) has added creeping bentgrass to its list of approved turfgrass species and included three DLF Super Bents™ varieties: 007XL, 777 (“Triple Seven”), and Macdonald.

The A-LIST is a non-profit organization that conducts independent trials across the U.S. to identify and certify the best performing turfgrass varieties under reduced inputs. The addition of creeping bentgrasses is the result of decades of work by breeders to develop new varieties. The newest grasses are disease resistant, heat and drought tolerant, and require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides.

The famed TPC Course in Scottsdale will be seeding with DLF’s newly-approved “Triple Seven” and Macdonald bentgrasses.

“Recognizing the need for reduced inputs for the next generation of creeping bentgrasses is helpful to golf course superintendents and architects who are planning new constructions and course renovations”, said Dr. Leah Brilman, director of product management for DLF North America. “The newer genetics provide significant benefits to end users and the environment.”

DLF is committed to developing environmentally sustainable products and now offers 24 varieties approved by the A-LIST:

  • (NEW) Creeping bentgrasses – 007XL, 777, Macdonald
  • Tall fescues – Fayette, Grande 3, Nightcrawler, Raceway, Rebounder, Rhizing Moon
  • Kentucky bluegrasses – Jackrabbit, Mercury, SR 2150, SR 2284, Martha
  • Perennial ryegrasses – AllStar Fore, Banfield, Sideways, SR 4700, Thrive
  • Fine fescues – Chantilly, Quatro, Ruddy, SR 3150, SR 5130

DLF’s 007XL is the newest and most genetically advanced creeping bentgrass available. It cuts the amount of fungicide needed in half as compared to older bentgrasses, and it provides exceptional resistance to dollar spot, brown patch, anthracnose, and pink and gray snow mold. Another variety, 777, shows superior performance under heat and wear stress, in addition to providing excellent disease resistance. “Triple Seven” is a dependable variety that will perform in a broad range of environments. DLF developed Macdonald for its high resistance to diseases, specifically dollar spot and brown patch. It also establishes well, recovers rapidly, and resists poa annua invasion.

