The Magid® Cool Powered by Mission® line has been expanded with five new items, some with Flame Resistance..

The Magid® Cool Powered by Mission® line has been expanded for the Summer of 2023 to include:

a safety skull cap with a neck nape;

a sun defender hat with a neck nape;

a hi-vis t-shirt;

an FR (flame resistant) cooling towel;

and an FR neck gaiter.

Magid and Mission, a textile company, developed the innovative cooling gear previously. The line already includes a portable cooling towel, neck gaiter, skull cap, and bandana that can be activated in under 60 seconds with just water (even hot water) and cools to 30˚ below the average body temperature. The chemical-free gear is also machine washable and can be reactivated again and again through the workday.

After witnessing the positive impact of the gear and listening to feedback from industrial consumers, Magid and Mission decided to partner once again. What makes these products stand out from the original line? The new items provide more body coverage and cooling in key areas like the neck and torso. But most exciting of all, workers who need FR protection in hot environments can now also get in on cooling gear! Two new options in Magid Cool FR gear meet the ASTM F1506 standard performance specification and are NFPA 70E Compliant.

“We’re incredibly excited to add this new FR cooling gear to our Magid Cool line,” said Adrianna Carrera, Vertical Specialist at Magid. “There’s nothing else on the market that comes close to these incredible new products that provide cooling relief for work around sparks and flames.”

Every year, thousands of workers are seriously injured due to heat stress. As a result, businesses lose millions of dollars from heat prostration incidents that could have been prevented with a proper heat safety program. Magid, founding member of the Heat Safety Performance Coalition (HSPC) partnered with leading heat safety researchers at the Korey Stringer Institute and Mission , also a HSPC founding member, to work toward preventing heat stress in the U.S. As a result, HSPC published a toolkit and heat safety guidebook with 8 steps businesses can take to complete a heat safety program. This 8-step plan includes a strategy for utilizing body cooling PPE.

