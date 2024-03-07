

From the By Christine MenapaceFrom the February 2024 Issue

It’s always a bit amazing to see the many new plant varieties introduced each year. Like a kid in a candy store, I eagerly await Spring nursery visits. They’re such a feast for the eyes and there’s a palpable excitement when you encounter an old favorite in a great new size or a pest vulnerable staple in a now-resistant strain.

Trends From Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS)

Luckily, in my area, those starving for the sights of landscapes in full bloom can attend the Philadelphia Flower Show. Held by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) in late Winter/early Spring — the 2024 event is being held March 2-10—the Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event. As such PHS’s Vice President of Horticulture, Andrew Bunting, is a well-placed observer of landscape and garden trends, and he recently released his 2024 predictions. “These 2024 gardening trends are based on what we have seen by attending conferences, exhibitions, visiting countless personal and public gardens, and conversations with professionals,” says Bunting. While many trends relate to environmental issues (to be covered in Turf’s April edition on Sustainability), he also spoke to several plant trends — and better yet, backed up his insights with specific recommendations.

Here’s what Bunting expects in 2024:

1. Using substitutes for boxwoods. Boxwood blight is an ongoing fungal issue and is hard to control since it spreads quickly. Many boxwoods are dying or being compromised. Because of this, many are starting to think about alternative options for low maintenance and year-round appeal. Bunting says some great substitutions include alternate evergreens such as inkberry hollies, (Ilex glabra) Strongbox® (pictured below), Gem Box®, and Squeeze Box® all from Proven Winners and all hardy in USDA Zones 5-9.

Additionally, boxwoods that are bred to be resistant to blight are being promoted by Better Boxwood® such as Skylight™, Renaissance™, Heritage™, and Babylon Beauty™, all are hardy in Zones 5-9.

2. Planting more grasses and sedges. Grasses and sedges continue to be popular garden plants, playing important ornamental and ecological roles in the garden. The use of these plants has been popularized by famed garden designers such as Piet Oudolf, Claudia West, Kelly Norris, Roy Diblick, Jeff Epping and many others, says Bunting, pushing grasses and sedges to the forefront of design instead of being just filler. While ornamental grasses have been popular for nearly three decades their prominent usage has grown as a critical component in native plant and pollinator gardens.

Some top performing sedges include Wood’s sedge (Carex woodii) Zones 4-8; Cherokee sedge, (Carex cherokeenis) Zones 6-9; common brome sedge (Carex bromoides) Zones 4-8; white-tinge sedge (Carex albicans ) Zones 4-8; and the ever popular Pennsylvania sedge (Carex pensylvanica) Zones 3-8. Some new grasses from famed grass hybridizer Brent Horvath at Intrinsic Perennials include two selections each of little bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium) ‘Little Red’ and ‘Sandhill’ (pictured above); and big bluestem (Andropogon gerardii) ‘Blackhawks’ (pictured below) and ‘Holy Smoke.’ Bluestems are hardy in Zones 3-9.