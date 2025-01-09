Next Generation Innovation

By Joe Pascaretta

W hen I first started in the lawn care business two decades ago, the industry looked vastly different. Family-owned operations dominated the landscape, quite literally, with tried-and-true methods passed down through generations. Fast forward to today and, while family-owned lawn care businesses still form the backbone of our industry, more and more of them are being transitioned to next-generation owners and operators.

This shift brings new perspectives, especially as many of these new owners are already deeply rooted in technology in their day-to-day lives. It stands to reason, then, that in the hands of these young entrepreneurs, we’re about to witness a seismic shift in how family-owned companies run their businesses, care for their customers and push the rest of the industry forward.

Breaking Technological Ground

Whether it’s personnel resistance, the cost of implementation, or simply technology-averse mindsets, different industry surveys report that anywhere between 30-50% of small business owners are resistant to technology adoption. We can safely assume, then, that 30-50% of small businesses are not maximizing the benefits of technology, which can range from better financial management to improved operational efficiency and the ability to scale.

Younger generations tend to skew in the opposite direction. Millennials have pioneered widespread technological adoption, both in the workplace and for personal use. Generally speaking, Gen Z was born into a world where technology is highly accessible. It’s only natural to assume that as older generations pass the baton of company ownership to these younger generations, they will be more likely to consider technology as a necessary tool to run their business, rather than a luxury.

Of course, this includes responsive websites, mobile apps for techs, integrated back-end systems for managing customer information and secure, fast ways of processing customer payments. But it’s also likely that these new generations of owners will be the ones who experience the adoption of drone-based equipment or artificial intelligence to analyze their data.

It’s important to note, though, that even as we see businesses adapt to new technologies, the core values of the company are holding strong.

For example, consider a family-owned lawn care business that has been serving the southeast Michigan community for over 50 years. The company started with just a single push mower and a commitment to quality service. As the business grew and transitioned to the next generation, the new leadership began introducing digital scheduling systems and mobile apps to streamline operations, despite some initial resistance from the older crew. Now, as the third generation prepares to take the helm, they are looking to integrate drone technology for aerial site assessments and AI-driven customer relationship management tools. While technology has advanced, business remains deeply rooted in the values of reliability, community focus and exceptional service that have been its foundation for decades.

The Future of Family-Owned Lawn Care Businesses

Even just the digitization of pen-and-paper business models is fundamentally changing how these businesses operate and serve their clients. As exciting as that is, we’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible. Older generations are leaving the business just as more disruptive technologies shake up the industry – artificial intelligence and machine learning, for one.

Imagine AI systems that can predict lawn care needs based on weather patterns, soil conditions and historical data. This could allow us to provide proactive, personalized care at a level of precision that was previously unimaginable. Combined with already-accessible technologies like dynamic routing, this could help companies predict lawn care needs, proactively schedule treatments, and optimize service routes with the click of a button.

Machine learning algorithms could be trained on datasets including grass types, local climate conditions and treatment outcomes to recommend highly personalized care plans for each lawn. AI could help support resource management for lawn care businesses. By analyzing patterns in equipment usage, employee productivity and customer demand, AI systems could suggest the most efficient allocation of resources, potentially reducing costs and improving service quality.

Right now, the possibilities of this kind of technology seem disruptive. But, with younger generations ready and willing to be early adopters, this technology could very quickly become commonplace in the industry–leading to even more demand for the next disruptive technology to be invented.

The next generation of lawn care professionals isn’t just inheriting a business – they’re inheriting an opportunity to reshape an entire industry.

Joe Pascaretta is COO of WorkWave.

