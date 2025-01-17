Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » synthetic grass

Now Available! Quarterly Economic Forecast Reports For Lawn & Landscape Businesses

The National Association of Landscape Professionals has partnered with ITR Economics to provide NALP members with free quarterly Economic Forecast Reports for the lawn and landscape industry.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals has partnered with ITR Economics to provide NALP members with free quarterly Economic Forecast Reports tailored for landscape and lawn care businesses. The partnership also allows members to upload their sales data into ITR’s proprietary software, Alliance, and run their own data against many industry-specific indicators.

“We want to help our member companies plan for the coming months and years,” said NALP CEO Britt Wood. “And having access to tailored macro-economic data and analysis from a source as reliable as ITR helps companies with their business strategy decisions.”

ITR EconomicsNALP’s Economic Forecast Reports provide analysis of business cycles (Accelerating Growth, Recovery, Slow Growth, or Recessions) around market indicators, including U.S. Landscaping Services Employment, U.S. Private Nonresidential Construction, U.S. Private Residential Construction (including home improvement), U.S. Lawn and Garden Equipment Production Index, and U.S. Architectural and Related Services Revenue (excluding engineering).

“We are also partnering with ITR Economics speakers at our events, including an upcoming session on the business climate in 2024 and beyond delivered by ITR economist Taylor St. Germain at our Leaders Forum event this January,” said Wood. The NALP Leaders Forum will be held January 17-20 in Litibu, Nayarit, Mexico.

ITR Economics is the oldest privately held, continuously operating economic research and consulting firm in the U.S., providing business leaders with economic information, insight, analysis, and strategy since 1948 with 94.7% forecast accuracy four quarters out. For more information about the NALP Economic Forecast Reports, visit the website.

Cover Image: AdobeStock/fontriel
Striping
CLICK HERE TO VOTE ON THE FACEBOOK PAGE!!

For more NALP news, read:

Association Headlines, Business Management, Business Trends, Featured, Industry News, Resources, The Latest

Britt Wood, Economic Forecast, Economic Forecast Landscape Industry, Economic Forecasts Landscaping, ITR Economics, landscape industry, Lawn Care Industry, NALP, NALP Economic Forecast Reports, National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), Taylor St. Germain, Turf magazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Get Equipped: Software And Technology

Next

Revenge Of The Turkeys! Tips For Deterring Wild Turkey Yard Damage

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly