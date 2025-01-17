The National Association of Landscape Professionals has partnered with ITR Economics to provide NALP members with free quarterly Economic Forecast Reports tailored for landscape and lawn care businesses. The partnership also allows members to upload their sales data into ITR’s proprietary software, Alliance, and run their own data against many industry-specific indicators.

“We want to help our member companies plan for the coming months and years,” said NALP CEO Britt Wood. “And having access to tailored macro-economic data and analysis from a source as reliable as ITR helps companies with their business strategy decisions.”

NALP’s Economic Forecast Reports provide analysis of business cycles (Accelerating Growth, Recovery, Slow Growth, or Recessions) around market indicators, including U.S. Landscaping Services Employment, U.S. Private Nonresidential Construction, U.S. Private Residential Construction (including home improvement), U.S. Lawn and Garden Equipment Production Index, and U.S. Architectural and Related Services Revenue (excluding engineering).

“We are also partnering with ITR Economics speakers at our events, including an upcoming session on the business climate in 2024 and beyond delivered by ITR economist Taylor St. Germain at our Leaders Forum event this January,” said Wood. The NALP Leaders Forum will be held January 17-20 in Litibu, Nayarit, Mexico.

ITR Economics is the oldest privately held, continuously operating economic research and consulting firm in the U.S., providing business leaders with economic information, insight, analysis, and strategy since 1948 with 94.7% forecast accuracy four quarters out. For more information about the NALP Economic Forecast Reports, visit the website.

Cover Image: AdobeStock/fontriel

