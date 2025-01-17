Contact Us

Nufarm Announces Early Order Discount Program

Nufarm is launching its Edge Rewards early order program, which offers savings across its lineup of new and trusted solutions for customers who register and order early.

Early birds will get big rewards from Nufarm. The company is launching its Nufarm Edge Rewards early order program, which offers savings across its lineup of new and trusted solutions. The program includes product savings, new volume bonuses, and solutions bundles across an extended program period to deliver turf pros more flexibility and value.herbicideLawn care operators can get individual product savings with Nufarm Edge Rewards. Just register and purchase two or more products, with a $2,500 minimum, during one of two order periods:

  • Extended Period 1 starts early and provides the maximum savings: September 1 – October 31, 2023
  • Period 2 extends rebate savings: November 1 – December 8, 2023

Nufarm has introduced three new liquid products to the program: Anuew EZ for turfgrass regulation, Tourney® EZ Fungicide for turf, ornamental, and greenhouse, and SureGuard ® Xtra Herbicide for nursery and landscape. The program also features EZ Solution Savings, offering product pairings as well as solution bundles spanning proven weed, insect, disease and PGR solutions. Additionally, the company is offering Volume Bonus Rewards on popular brands including Anuew, Anuew EZ, Tourney EZ, SureGuard Xtra, Traction, Pinpoint®, Millennium Ultra® 2, Sure Power®, Cool Power®, Horsepower®, 4-Speed XT®, Aloft®, Escalade® 2 and Spirato® GHN. For a complete list of Nufarm products that are part of the early order program, visit NufarmRewards.com.

To participate, visit NufarmRewards.com and register by December 8, 2023. Previous registrants are automatically registered and do not need to register again. Customers can browse eligible products and build a qualifying order with ease using the online or downloadable Nufarm Edge Rewards Calculator Tool.

For more about Nufarm, see:

Benefits and Drawbacks of Plant Growth Regulators

Get Equipped: Pesticides

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

