Nufarm to Showcase Slate of New Solutions at CTS

Nufarm to showcase its growing suite of golf course solutions and innovative tools at the GCSAA Conference and Tradeshow (CTS).

Nufarm will showcase its growing suite of premium golf course solutions and innovative tools for golf course superintendents at the GCSAA Conference and Tradeshow (CTS) February 5-6 in San Diego, CA. Nufarm solutions on display include several new products for weed, disease, and insect management.

Read through below for more product information:

  • Anuew® EZ Plant Growth Regulator – Anuew EZ is a PGR technology that continues to impress with a novel formulation that is in a class of its own designed to help reduce labor and maintain tournament-ready playing conditions.
  • Velocity® PM Poa Management Herbicide – Velocity PM is a superintendent’s Poa transition standard for both post emergence control and seedhead suppression to support an optimal transition to purer turfgrass.
  • Allstar™, Southpaw™ and PrimeTime™* Herbicides – Allstar is Nufarm’s latest cool-season turfgrass solution for grassy weeds, nutsedge and broadleaf weeds. Southpaw provides post-emergence control of persistent difficult-to-control broadleaf weeds with excellent warm-season turfgrass safety. Launching in 2025, PrimeTime will be Nufarm’s new standard for fast-acting post-emergent control of tough broadleaf weeds and goosegrass with excellent performance and turf tolerance in cool spring and fall weather.
  • Curator™* Fungicide – Curator is Nufarm’s new dual-action fungicide for Pythium, damping off and root rot diseases in turfgrass that have conditions favorable to high temperatures and high humidity.
  • Simpell™* Insecticide – Simpell delivers fast and effective biological control of key golf course pests including annual bluegrass weevil (ABW), thrips, mites, armyworms, cutworms and sod webworms through both contact and ingestion.
  • Celero® and Certainty® Herbicides – Celero and Certainty are go-to award winning solutions for both spot and broadcast treatment for difficult-to-manage sedges in both cool-season and warm-season turfgrasses.

Visit the Nufarm booth #2937 to talk with the technical and sales team and get acquainted with the newest product lineup. During show hours, you can also register for a chance to win one of three a biometric smart rings from Nufarm each day of the show.

For more from Turf Magazine, read through the below articles:

Get Equipped: 9 New Pesticides, Herbicides & Fertilizers

Nufarm Launches Next-Generation Of SureGuard® EZ Herbicide

*PrimeTime, Curator and Simpell are pending EPA registration.

