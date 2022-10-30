Try these weed-smothering, attractive, spreading (but not invasive!) plants.

Who doesn’t want a garden that requires less weeding? For landscapers and their clients it means a more consistently attractive landscape, less time spent on maintenance, and more time that can be directed toward other projects on the property. With the passing of the years, weeding has become more challenging for me as a gardener and in the spirit of comfort, I have become a firm advocate of weed smothering groundcovers. I still remember the days when pachysandra, myrtle (vinca), and English ivy were the big three groundcovers. Today, their aggressive tendencies have resulted in banishment to invasive plant lists, but there remain many great plants from which to choose!

Mulch Madness

Lately, I have found it interesting how the current groundcover of choice appears not to be a plant, but mulch. I have nothing against mulch, especially while plants are becoming established. A 2″ to 3″ thick coating of shredded bark or wood chips does wonders for suppressing weeds, retaining soil moisture, and reducing soil erosion.

The problem with mulch, though, is twofold. First, it is often applied in excess. It doesn’t follow that 6″ is twice as good as 3″ of mulch! Thick applications encourage shallow roots and eventual drought stress. Second, mulch is often applied in lieu of plants. Remember, mulch is not sustainable. It requires energy to make, deliver, and spread, while a ‘green mulch’ of appropriate plants is able to thrive with minimum input. Non-invasive plant selections require minimal maintenance, add texture and color, can provide habitat for beneficial insects, reduce weeds, and reduce the amount of mulch.

Plants To Try