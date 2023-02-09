Do you plant vegetable gardens for clients as part of your landscaping services? Or do you intersperse edibles with other perennials and herbs? Or maybe you just want to introduce something new to your own vegetable garden? Burpee , has introduced 67 brand-new trailblazing innovations for the 2023 season. Leading the pack are:

‘Vivacious’ Hybrid Tomato : This Burpee-bred super-fruit (pictured above) spent five years in development before its debut this year. This superstar tomato’s luscious, orange-scarlet fruits feature a meaty texture, a sweet, balanced flavor, and out-of-this-world nutrition. These oval-shaped fruits are power-packs of Vitamin A (beta-carotene). Each ‘Vivacious‘ tomato delivers:

40% of daily intake of Vitamin A in one tomato*

Vitamin A promotes eye health and glowing skin

70 bright beautiful fruits per plant for both fresh eating and cooking

Meaty yet juicy with balanced sweetness and acidity

Rise and Shine’ Squash : Things are looking up for small-space squash lovers. Recently viral on s ocial media , this revolutionary, vertical-growing variety provides tasty, bright-yellow fruits. Ideally configured for small gardens and patios, the bushy 4’ tall plants spread about 3’. These gorgeous 4-8” spineless fruits are saturated with a big, rich, buttery flavor.

‘Two Tasty’ Hybrid Tomato : This two-bite cherry tomato stands out for its flavor. The fruits’ color of sweet rich-red and savory purple-black notes impart a third bonus flavor, unlike any other large cherry tomato. It yields clusters of firm, juicy, round 1 ½-2” tomatoes and was voted best-tasting tomato out of hundreds rated by Burpee interns.

‘Bliss’ Hybrid Tomato : These almond-shaped, lightly sweet 1 oz. tomatoes ripen to a dazzling yellow with unique green stripes. ‘Bliss’ hybrid tomatoes are snackable fruits that are irresistible fresh off the vine. These heavily yielding plants offer a happy windfall of tomatoes from the height of summer until frost.

‘Party Time’ Cucumber : These sweet, seedless, fun-size 4” cucumbers with thin skins are perfect for summer party trays or as grab-and-go lunch box bites. A favorite for containers and small gardens, these easy-to-grow plants produce 30-40 cucumbers per plant. Pick basketfuls of spineless mini cukes for snacking all summer long.

‘Fignomenal’ Fig : Pick sweet figs from patio-sized trees. ‘Fignomenal’ yields delicious fruits year-round, both indoors and outdoors. These dwarf plants max out around 30” tall and offer an abundance of rich-brown, medium-sized figs with reddish interiors and honeyed flavor. Small-space gardening just got sweeter.

“As a gardening innovator since 1876, Burpee has originated many of America’s best-known vegetable, flower, fruit, and herb garden varieties,” notes George Ball, executive chairman and proprietor of Burpee. “This year is no exception. Our star offering for 2023, the radiant orange ‘Vivacious’ tomato stands out for color, flavor, and nutrition. We can’t wait for our loyal band of gardeners to experience ‘Vivacious’.”

For a complete list of new vegetables, flowers, herbs, fruit, and gardening supplies for 2023, visit www.burpee.com/new/ .

* An average Vivacious tomato (120g) contains about 360 mcg of vitamin A, which is 40% of recommended daily value.

