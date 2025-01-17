Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Magazine » From the Editor

Of Course There’s (Sort Of) A Barbie™ Landscaper!

Looking for a Landscaper Barbie? The John Deere Barbie or Builder Barbie come pretty close!

BarbieWith all the buzz around the Barbie movie, I found myself wondering: Is there a Landscaper Barbie? As always the Internet delivered. Amazon is currently selling a “John Deere Collector Barbie” released August 1, 2007. There’s just one in stock and it retails for $100 but qualifies for free Prime shipping!

She’s not technically a landscaper, more of a farmer, but there’s still a lot to love about her workboots, pink safety goggles, and OMG that pink John Deere shirt. The packaging reads: “A simple life does not preclude fabulous fashion! City style takes a backseat to country couture with an incredible ensemble inspired by America’s favorite farm equipment: John Deere! Well-fit, short, denim overalls set the hip rural tone, paired with a pink T-shirt, featuring the bold John Deere logo. Kicky cap and pink sunglasses shield that pretty face from the endless country sunshine. Say “goodbye” to stale, city chic and “hello” to classic country clothes!”Barbie

John Deere Barbie appears to also be available on eBay and Mercari for prices ranging from $42 to $139.81 (oddly specific) plus shipping.

Of course, if you would prefer a Barbie who works more in design-build projects, consider the Builder Barbie. The $49 version on Amazon comes with 50+ micro and mini Mega Bloks Compatibuild brick pieces to create your own patio or hardscape project! There’s even two cool topiary bricks for the design!

Want more fun landscaping-based toys and gifts? See:

Landscaper Gift Guide

 

Featured, From the Editor, Industry News, Products, The Latest

Amazon, Barbie, Barbie Buzz, Barbie Movie, Builder Barbie, Farm Kids, John Deere, John Deere Barbie, Landscaper Barbie, Landscaping Kids, Landscaping Toys, Mattel

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Do Not Disturb! New Video Series Warns About Stinging Insects

Next

Green Industry News July 2023

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly