Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

Oldcastle APG Acquires Controlling Interest in Yardzen

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has acquired a controlling interest in Yardzen, the leading online landscape design and build platform.

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has acquired a controlling interest in Yardzen, the leading online landscape design and build platform. The addition of Yardzen enhances Oldcastle APG’s existing design capabilities and strengthens its commitment to utilizing innovative digital technologies that bring solutions together for customers to Live Well Outside.

“At Oldcastle APG, we are continually looking for ways to improve our customer experience and offer innovative solutions that connect a strong portfolio of outdoor living products,” said Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. “Having partnered with the company last year, we are excited for this next chapter with Yardzen, a fellow innovator and digital pioneer, as we look to expand our digital footprint and provide even more resources to designers, contractors and homeowners seeking premium outdoor living solutions.”

Founded in 2018 by Allison Messner and Adam Messner, Yardzen has pioneered a new approach to outdoor renovation through technology that simplifies the process for homeowners and contractors, alike. The revolutionary digital landscape design and build platform enables homeowners to learn more about their options and easily secure custom designs, augmenting Oldcastle APG’s suite of digital design solutions for decking, hardscapes, fencing, and more.

“This is an accelerator for our company’s growth, and we are excited to see what Yardzen’s future holds with Oldcastle APG,” said Allison Messner, who will continue to lead Yardzen as CEO. “We look forward to helping even more outdoor professionals and homeowners bring their visions to life.”

Facilitated by CRH’s venture capital unit, this investment is another key step in the Group’s strategy to leverage the latest digital technologies and provide a complete collection of outdoor living solutions and services to customers across North America.

Get Equipped: 8 Hardscape & Installation Options

2024 HNA Awards Recipients Announced

Oldcastle Yardzen
Photo Credit: Oldcastle APG/Yardzen

Business Management, Business Trends, Design-Build, Featured, Hardscapes, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Personnel

acquisition, Adam Messner, Allison Messner, corporate expansion, decking, expansion, fencing, Landscape Design, lawn care, Oldcastle, Oldcastle APG, platform, software, technology, Tim Ortman, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, Yardzen

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Previous

Progressive Introduces Accident Response® to Customers

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly