Oldcastle APG Acquires Controlling Interest in Yardzen

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has acquired a controlling interest in Yardzen, the leading online landscape design and build platform. The addition of Yardzen enhances Oldcastle APG’s existing design capabilities and strengthens its commitment to utilizing innovative digital technologies that bring solutions together for customers to Live Well Outside.

“At Oldcastle APG, we are continually looking for ways to improve our customer experience and offer innovative solutions that connect a strong portfolio of outdoor living products,” said Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. “Having partnered with the company last year, we are excited for this next chapter with Yardzen, a fellow innovator and digital pioneer, as we look to expand our digital footprint and provide even more resources to designers, contractors and homeowners seeking premium outdoor living solutions.”

Founded in 2018 by Allison Messner and Adam Messner, Yardzen has pioneered a new approach to outdoor renovation through technology that simplifies the process for homeowners and contractors, alike. The revolutionary digital landscape design and build platform enables homeowners to learn more about their options and easily secure custom designs, augmenting Oldcastle APG’s suite of digital design solutions for decking, hardscapes, fencing, and more.

“This is an accelerator for our company’s growth, and we are excited to see what Yardzen’s future holds with Oldcastle APG,” said Allison Messner, who will continue to lead Yardzen as CEO. “We look forward to helping even more outdoor professionals and homeowners bring their visions to life.”

Facilitated by CRH’s venture capital unit, this investment is another key step in the Group’s strategy to leverage the latest digital technologies and provide a complete collection of outdoor living solutions and services to customers across North America.

