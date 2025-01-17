Contact Us

OSHA Launches National “Beat The Heat” Contest

OSHA "Beat the Heat" contest educates workers and employers about the dangers of excessive heat, motivates action to prevent heat illness.

Do you have a great idea for helping workers stay safe in the heat? The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched a nationwide competition for stakeholders in all industries to share their best tools and other resources for informing workers about the dangers of heat exposure in indoor and outdoor workplaces.

OSHA’s “Beat the Heat” contest seeks to educate workers and employers about workplace heat hazards, raise industry and general public awareness of the dangers excessive heat presents to workers, and motivate employers and workers to act to prevent heat illness.

Open to stakeholders in all industries, the competition will be judged by a panel of subject matter experts in OSHA and other federal agencies. The panel will choose winners based on the following factors:

Beat the Heat
(Source: OSHA)
  • Innovation
  • Best non-English language entry
  • Creativity
  • Indoor heat emphasis
  • Strength of message
  • Young worker emphasis

All submissions must be received by June 9, 2023. Visit the OSHA Beat the Heat contest webpage for contest rules and submission instructions. You can download a PDF of the contest flyer here.

Winning submissions will be displayed on OSHA’s website and featured in the agency’s QuickTakes and The Heat Source newsletters. Winners will also receive a letter of appreciation from Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker, a Beat the Heat Challenge Coin, and a congratulatory certificate.

