OSHA Launches National Emphasis Program To Prevent Falls

Falls are the leading cause of fatal workplace injuries, and the violation OSHA cites most frequently in construction industry inspections. With that in mind, OSHA has begun a National Emphasis Program that will focus on reducing fall-related injuries and fatalities for people working at heights in all industries.

The targeted enforcement program is based on historical Bureau of Labor Statistics data and OSHA enforcement history. BLS data shows that of the 5,190 fatal workplace injuries in 2021, 680 were associated with falls from elevations, about 13 percent of all deaths.

“This national emphasis program aligns all of OSHA’s fall protection resources to combat one of the most preventable and significant causes of workplace fatalities,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “We’re launching this program in concert with the 10th annual National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction and the industry’s Safety Week. Working together, OSHA and employers in all industries can make lasting changes to improve worker safety and save lives.”

