Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

OSHA Launches National Emphasis Program To Prevent Falls

New OSHA initiative to reduce and prevent workplace falls — a leading cause of workplace fatalities — aligns enforcement, outreach efforts to protect workers.

Falls are the leading cause of fatal workplace injuries, and the violation OSHA cites most frequently in construction industry inspections. With that in mind, OSHA has begun a National Emphasis Program that will focus on reducing fall-related injuries and fatalities for people working at heights in all industries.

The targeted enforcement program is based on historical Bureau of Labor Statistics data and OSHA enforcement history. BLS data shows that of the 5,190 fatal workplace injuries in 2021, 680 were associated with falls from elevations, about 13 percent of all deaths.

Of the 5,190 fatal workplace injuries in 2021, 680 were associated with falls from elevations.

workplace falls
Click image above to download this poster in English.

workplace falls
Click image above to download this poster in Spanish.

“This national emphasis program aligns all of OSHA’s fall protection resources to combat one of the most preventable and significant causes of workplace fatalities,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “We’re launching this program in concert with the 10th annual National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction and the industry’s Safety Week. Working together, OSHA and employers in all industries can make lasting changes to improve worker safety and save lives.”

Watch the video below to learn 5 ways to prevent workplace falls:

Click here to learn more about worker safety in the lawn care and landscaping industry.

Featured, Industry News, Tree Services

Fall Hazards, Fall Protection, fall-related injuries and fatalities, inspections, National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls, OSHA, Professional-Development, Safety Week, tree care, U.S. Department of Labor, workplace falls, Workplace Fatalities, workplace safety

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Get Equipped: New Handheld Landscape Equipment 2023

Next

Got Your Goat.. Or Sheep? Four Solutions For Sustainable Grounds

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly