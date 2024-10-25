OTR Introduces Grass Master XT Turf Tire

OTR Engineered Solutions (OTR) has expanded its successful line of Grass Master turf tires with the new Grass Master XT (GMXT) tire for riding, stand-on, and zero-turn mowers. Designed for customers who desire extra traction on hills, wavy surfaces, or in wet conditions, it offers aggressive performance while remaining gentle on turf.

Compared with the original Grass Master tire, the Grass Master XT has a higher tread-to-void ratio to provide increased traction in challenging conditions. The new tread design also enhances the visual appeal for customers who prefer a more aggressive-looking tire on their mowers.

Despite the tire’s enhanced grip, the Grass Master XT maintains a turf-friendly design that won’t damage lawns, even when making sharp turns or maneuvering on slopes.

The Grass Master XT is available in eight different sizes to accommodate a variety of mowers.

“Our Grass Master line has earned a solid reputation for turf applications,” said Ben Brown, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The Grass Master XT builds on this proven performance with a more aggressive tread pattern that blends improved traction with gentleness to sensitive surfaces.”

