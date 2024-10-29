By Jessica Schwartz

From the October 2024 Issue

E ach new lawncare and landscaping season brings with it new challenges and obstacles. It also brings new industry trends and stand-out products. Who better to inform our readers about these emerging green industry shifts than those in the trenches themselves: outdoor power equipment (OPE) dealers.

From stand-on, zero-turn mowers that provide a more comfortable operator experience while simultaneously giving the user a wider field of vision to using technology, AI and electrification to streamline the business side of things, the ever-changing market is focused on comfort, efficiency and a results-driven business model.

To gain country-wide insight, we spoke with multiple dealers from one end of the U.S. to the other in hopes of finding out everything commercial lawncare, landscaping, hardscape, and snow removal professionals need to know to keep up with the Jones’ and successfully grow their businesses.

Mark Newman

Rec World Outdoor Power Equipment

Las Vegas, Nevada

“Everyone here wants a HRC216 lawn mower before they sell out,” says Mark Newman.

Which manufacturers are represented at your dealership?

We represent Honda, Stihl, Echo, Shindaiwa, Ryan/Bobcat, Little Wonder, Pro Power/Top Gun, Briggs & Stratton, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, Silky, and Corona.

What has been your most popular product for commercial landscape professionals this year?

Honda HRC216 Commercial lawn mowers, Echo PB770H leaf blowers, and Stihl MS194T top handle chainsaws have been some of our best sellers this year. Everyone here wants a HRC216 lawn mower before they sell out. There are lots of palm trees out here in the desert that need to be trimmed once or twice a year, the MS194T 14” is our most popular seller. We also sell a lot of Echo PB770H blowers for clean-up, It’s the blower most of our professional landscape customers ask for. Year after year all three of these products have been our most popular sellers.

Are there any new or upcoming trends you foresee emerging within the industry?

Yes, a few trends. We’re finally seeing a noticeable increase in sales of Stihl & Echo cordless battery products at our dealership. Cordless battery outdoor power equipment is not mandated in Nevada yet. The largest percentage increase is coming from homeowners. Our customers have been very happy with their purchases and they’re coming back to purchase second and third cordless battery units. I’m sure this trend will continue because of the effort manufactures are making to improve these products. Homeowners also want a decrease in their carbon footprint while using clean, powerful and user-friendly products with adequate run times.

Honda exited the walk behind lawn mower manufacturing business last year and our dealership finally sold out of Honda commercial lawn mowers in June. We’re now seeing an increase with eXmark commercial walk behand lawn mower sales. Stihl commercial walk behind lawn mower sales are finally taking off too and they’re gaining ground. Stihl is a great brand with a great reputation. The new lawn mowers will make a big impact in our market if they prove themselves to our customers.

Any additional industry insights?

We do expect to experience a decline in lawn mower sales over time. In December 2021, the Southern Nevada Water Authority mandated the removal of nonfunctional grass by the beginning of 2027 to help reduce Southern Nevada’s Colorado river water consumption. Nonfunctional grass means grass that’s not used for recreational purposes. It includes commercial, multi family, government and other types of properties like what you would find in front of a business or residential community entrance. The mandate does not apply to existing grass in front and backyards associated with single family residences. Front and backyard grass is already prohibited in new home construction in Southern Nevada.

Ashley Kelley

“Anything stand-on is where it’s at – mowers blowers, aerators and sprayers,” says Turf Depot’s Edward Proulx. “The Scag Windstorm stand-on blower has been a real hit.”

Which manufacturers are represented at your dealership?

We represent Gravely, Scag, BadBoy Mowers, Stihl, Shindawa, Echo, Westrac Mini Skid & Tym Tractors.

What has been your most popular product for commercial landscape professionals this year?

Our best-selling product is the Scag V Ride II.

Are there any new or upcoming trends you foresee emerging within the industry?

The industry has definitely been leaning towards the stand-up market. We see the decrease in sit-down units, and we also see a lot of great battery products offered through Stihl and Echo that are not being bought by commercial customers and we had not seen that in the past.

Any additional industry insights you would like to share?

The industry is definitely growing here in Florida. We see a lot of new companies as well as established customers growing their business and offering other services such as power/pressure washing, curbing, patio pavers, and sod removal. Most customers are using this to fill the slow season.

Eric Perry

LandPro Equipment

Brockport, New York

John Deere Z950M as cited by Eric Perry.

What manufacturers do you represent at your dealership?

Some of our Commercial Manufacturers include John Deere, Wacker, HLA, Western, Billy Goat, Pronovost, Ariens, STIHL, and Greenworks.

What has been your most popular product for commercial landscape professionals this year?

Popular Products we’ve seen this year are Portable Power Equipment like backpack blowers, string trimmers, Zero Turns and Compact Construction, especially CTLs. They are generally the first choice for ground compaction and with the emerging GPS technology available we see those sales growing.

Commercial Zero Turns with a 60” deck have been the go-to for years but we’re seeing 72” sales growth due to the ability to beautifully handle wide open spaces. Rear discharge decks like the John Deere Z950M have also grown in popularity. They allow a customer to trim on both sides and not throw trimmings into landscape beds. The technology has been around awhile but the updates that have been made have leveraged us ahead. We’re demo-ing them more and those customers are unbelievably impressed with the comfort and cut.

Are there any new or upcoming trends you foresee emerging within the industry?

Emerging Trends—Electrification, Autonomy and Technology are certainly a conversation within the commercial mowing industry. Commercial customers have limited time, and the conditions are not always in their favor. They are smart and great at utilizing all the tools available to them.

We are seeing many customers adopt John Deere Data Management as a big part of their business. They are tracking equipment usage and trailer time, creating efficiencies through mapping, and watching operator efficiency and maintenance schedules.

Customers are also leaning on John Deere services like Never Stop, a service loaner program available for commercial customers.

Our Customer Portal is another service we see becoming increasingly important. Customers can order parts and have them picked up in store, all online. They can also keep inventory of their in-house parts cabinet, so they always have the parts they need on-hand. After-the-sale support is as important to commercial customers as the equipment they purchase.

Here in the Northeast, we are seeing John Deere Tractors with inverted blowers become a trend. For Commercial Mowers to remove snow during winter months on residential properties this technology has been huge. They’ve been able replace a truck and plow because of the efficiency— getting more done in less time which increases the number of customers they can service and with less potential damage to property.

Electric is becoming a greater conversation. It is not a product group that is being universally adopted. But it’s proving to be important to have in the lineup for those who are interested.

Tucker Pierson

Kubota 559 zero-turn mower in use.

What manufacturers are represented at your dealership?

We represent a multitude of lines, but our most popular lines are Kubota & Exmark. These manufacturers have the highest quality machines and a variety of equipment to fit the needs of any customer type.

What has been your most popular product for commercial landscape professionals this year?

Our best seller would be Exmark Lazer Zero Turn Mowers with 60” decks. This product is the most used tool in the commercial landscaper’s arsenal.

Are there any new or upcoming trends you foresee emerging within the industry?

Stand on mowers are a new, upcoming trend. They have proved to be a bit more efficient than sit-down mowers and surprisingly more comfortable as well.

