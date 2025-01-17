The PBI-Gordon Green Dividends Early Order Program helps ensure a successful 2024 for turfgrass professionals by offering the best prices on qualifying products between now and December 1, 2023.

The 2023 EOP features 17 of PBI-Gordon’s most popular products, including new Arkon™ Herbicide Liquid, Pedigree Fungicide SC, Union® Fungicide SC, Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide for Grassy & Broadleaf Weeds, Segway® Fungicide SC, and SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf. Program details include:

Program participants who have registered online in previous years will be automatically enrolled in the 2023 EOP.

More information on the program and access to the Rebate Calculator and Planning Tool can be found here.

Level 1 ($500-$999) Green Dividends EOP participants can earn an additional 15% rebate. Level II ($1,000 or more) participants can earn an additional rebate of 25%.

All orders must be made through a PBI-Gordon distributor.

PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry with a line of herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, growth regulators, and other products. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business for more than 75 years and is 100% employee-owned. For more information, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.

Always read and follow label instructions before buying or using PBI-Gordon products. The label contains important conditions of sale, including limitations of remedy and warranty. Please check with your state or local extension service prior to buying or using the products.

