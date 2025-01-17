Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Uncategorized

PBI-Gordon Announces 2023 Green Dividends Early Order Program

The PBI-Gordon Green Dividends Early Order Program offers the best prices on qualifying products between now and December 1, 2023.

The PBI-Gordon Green Dividends Early Order Program helps ensure a successful 2024 for turfgrass professionals by offering the best prices on qualifying products between now and December 1, 2023.PBI Green Dividends

The 2023 EOP features 17 of PBI-Gordon’s most popular products, including new Arkon™ Herbicide Liquid, Pedigree Fungicide SC, Union® Fungicide SC, Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide for Grassy & Broadleaf Weeds, Segway® Fungicide SC, and SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf. Program details include:

  • Program participants who have registered online in previous years will be automatically enrolled in the 2023 EOP.
  • More information on the program and access to the Rebate Calculator and Planning Tool can be found here.
  • Level 1 ($500-$999) Green Dividends EOP participants can earn an additional 15% rebate. Level II ($1,000 or more) participants can earn an additional rebate of 25%.
  • All orders must be made through a PBI-Gordon distributor.

PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry with a line of herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, growth regulators, and other products. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business for more than 75 years and is 100% employee-owned. For more information, visit PBIGordonTurf.com or call 800-884-3179.

Always read and follow label instructions before buying or using PBI-Gordon products. The label contains important conditions of sale, including limitations of remedy and warranty. Please check with your state or local extension service prior to buying or using the products.

For more from PBI-Gordon, read:

PBI Gordon Unveils New Arkon™ Herbicide Liquid

Spring Weeds: Top Offenders & Treatments

Uncategorized

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

2024 Mid-Atlantic Nursey Tradeshow (MANTS) Now Open For Registration

Next

Bartlett Stewards The Oaks Of The 9/11 Memorial

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly