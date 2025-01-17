PBI Gordon Unveils New Arkon™ Herbicide Liquid

PBI-Gordon Corporation has announced its Arkon™ Herbicide Liquid has been approved for use in most U.S. states (excluding California and Alaska). It will be available for sale nationwide in 2024 and will be included in PBI-Gordon’s Green Dividends Early Order Program in Fall 2023.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had previously approved Federal registration for the herbicide. Arkon is labeled for use on established cool- and warm-season turfgrass species across a wide variety of use sites including: residential and commercial lawns; golf course greens, fairways, and roughs; sports facilities; and sod farms.

Using the innovative and proprietary active ingredient Pyrimisulfan, Arkon provides dependable post-emergent control of sedges (yellow, purple, and annual), kyllinga (green, false green, cockscomb, and annual), dollar weed, chickweed, henbit, and many other labeled broadleaf weeds. Additionally, research has shown that the liquid herbicide reduces the number and viability of nutsedge tubers.

Part of PBI-Gordon’s “Powered by Vexis” family of herbicides, Arkon is a low-rate, non-phenoxy product. The application rate is as follows:

• 1.2 to 1.7 fl. oz. per 1,000 sq. ft. (3.4 to 4.7 pt. per acre).

• The maximum annual use rate is 2.5 fl. oz. per 1,000 sq. ft. (7 pt. per acre, per year).

• For harder-to-control weeds, two applications at the 1.2 fl. oz. per 1,000 sq. ft. rate at 30 apart should be considered.

In addition to many years of proprietary and independent testing before launching the herbicide, PBI-Gordon provided demonstration product Arkon to more than 460 end-users earlier this year — which gave them insider access to the product before it hits the market. Participants in the program represented a wide range of turfgrass professionals from across the country.

Jason Manz, VP of strategic marketing and new business development for PBI-Gordon, said, “The impact of our Arkon demo program went far beyond the experience of the participants. The excitement and anticipation it built within the industry have positioned Arkon as the ‘go-to’ post-emergent nutsedge and kyllinga product in 2024.”

Arkon’s active ingredient, Pyrimisulfan, is the result of an exclusive partnership between PBI-Gordon Corporation, Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and their US subsidiary K-I Chemical U.S.A. Inc.

