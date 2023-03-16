Get Equipped: Pesticides And Fertilizers

Weedingtech Foamstream

Formulated from 100% natural plant oils and sugars, Foamstream can be used in any weather and on any surface, including environmentally sensitive areas and those close to children or animals. The foam kills the weed, damages the root, and sterilizes seeds and spores to reduce regrowth. Available in different sizes and with different power options, the Foamstream M600H unit is suitable to mount on a variety of UTV’s. Other features of the M600H include: quick start up, simple operation, and hose length of 65″. The M600H is Weedingtech’s first hybrid unit, combining Lithium-Ion battery power with the efficiency of a diesel-powered boiler. The M600H offers a flow rate of six liters per minute.