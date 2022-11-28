FMC will be providing a monthly webinar for the turf market as part of the 1st Friday webinar series for the FMC True Champions end-user loyalty program. On December 2, “Turfgrass Insect Control” presented by Edwin Afful (FMC) and Ryan Larson (Senske Services) will take place from 2 pm to 3 pm ET. The webinar will be discussing the key pests of turfgrass (White grubs, fall armyworms, cut worms, sod webworms, chinch bugs, bill bugs, and European crane Fly) and methods to control them.

Larson started his 15-year career in the Green Industry as a technician for TruGreen lawn care in UT and worked his way to various front line roles before being promoted to general manager for the Salt Lake City market. From there he transitioned to Senske Services as director of operations for the South Region (Idaho, Utah, and Colorado) and most recently in June 2022 was promoted to director of safety, training, and technical services.

Afful, Ph.D. is originally from Ghana and migrated to the US nine years ago to pursue his PhD in Entomology at Kansas State University. Prior to joining FMC, he was the executive director of a Contract Research Lab (i2lResearch Inc.) in Baltimore. Along with writing several peer reviewed publications and articles, Edwin has extensive teaching experience and received 1st Place in the Graduate Student Oral Competition: International Congress of Entomology Orlando, Florida.

The monthly webinars, which are free to attendees of any profession, provide CEUs typically offered in 20-30 states with no purchase necessary. (Approved CEU approved states at this time are Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.) To register, attendees join FMC’s True Champions program which provides business solutions and rewards on FMC products.

A pest control market webinar will also be offered on the first Fridays as part of the program. “We’re excited for December to include both pest and lawn webinars that are not only important to professionals, but these have been requested topics by previous webinar attendees,” says Mike Sisti, North America Marketing Manager at FMC Professional Solutions. “All three of our presenters are well respected experts who bring knowledge and insight, and we are proud to share their approved industry courses.”

To register for FMC True Champions and the webinars, visit the Turfgrass Insects page.

