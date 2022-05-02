PBI Gordon introduces the Atrimmec Plant Growth Regulator and Segway Fungicide SC modules to its library of FREE training courses.

PBI Gordon Turf Training Program offers product knowledge training modules to simplify the training process through flexible online segments. These segments allow users to select and review specific products. Free upon registration, all modules are self paced and can be viewed in any order the user prefers as long as each module is completed and the user scores at least 80% on the accompanying quiz.

The first new addition to the available training modules is the Atrimmec Plant Growth Regulator, which can be used for growth regulation of listed landscape plants and trees. The second new training course is for Segway Fungicide SC which can be used for control of Pythium Diseases on turf areas.

Upon completion of both the Atrimmec and Segway Fungicide SC courses, users are rewarded 100 points for each. These points can then be redeemed for rewards through the site. More information on the rewards program can be found here.

Founded in 2021, the PBI Gordon Turf Training Program began with eight original modules. These training modules include: Fungicides 101 Training, Kabuto® Fungicide SC, Katana® Turf Herbicide, Pedigree Fungicide SC, Q4® Plus Turf Herbicide for Grassy & Broadleaf Weeds, SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf, Union® Fungicide SC, and Zylam® Liquid Systemic Insecticide. The program has since evolved, and now includes 12 modules. More on this program’s evolution can be found here.

PBI Gordon, a 100% employee-owned company, specializes in professional turf and ornamental management. PBI Gordon offers a line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators, and other products. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business since 1947.