Landscape Forms Plains & Pods™

The Plains & Pods™ system of seating, surfaces, and planters was created with renowned London-based design studio, Industrial Facility. As two sibling products, Plains & Pods are designed to work elegantly together and independently, and are unified in the way they use minimalist, non-prescriptive design to prioritize flexibility, adaptability, and user autonomy. Rectilinear and architectural, Plains is comprised of large-format platforms and a trestle, varying in height and width to create customizable settings of layered seating and surfaces. Constructed of naturally weathering wood, powder-coated metal, or a combination of both, Plains is offered in four widths, each with short and tall heights. Plans & Pods also incorporates optional metal backs and attaching side tables. Plains can branch, network, stair-step, overlap, crisscross, create runs, and more to enable the full freedom of design in three dimensions. Plains’ curvilinear counterpart, Pods, are seating and planters designed to be grouped together in multi-layered clusters of space and greenery.