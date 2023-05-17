Play Ball! STIHL Named Official OPE Of Fenway Park

Grounds Director David Mellor, known for his elaborate turf patterns, says the agreement brings two legacy brands together.

With the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) season in full swing, Northeast STIHL has announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox, to serve as the official outdoor power equipment (OPE) outfitter for the facility.

As part of this exclusive sponsorship, Northeast STIHL will supply the historic ballpark with a variety of both gas and battery-powered OPE for the grounds team to utilize for maintenance jobs throughout the facility. Just one of the tools is the BR 800 C-E MAGNUM, featured in the photos. The BR 800 C-E MAGNUM, the most powrful backpack blower in STIHL’s line, is ideal for heavy debris cleanup and large property maintenance.

“Northeast STIHL couldn’t be prouder to be the official outfitter of outdoor power equipment for Fenway Park, supplying the grounds team with all of the tools they need to maintain one of America’s most historic ball parks,” said Jason Mabb, Director of Northeast STIHL.

“This partnership is more than just promotional; it’s bringing together two legacy brands. We look forward to working with Northeast STIHL to maintain Fenway Park and keep our grounds beautiful,” said David Mellor, senior director of grounds team at Fenway Park.

In his role, Mellor oversees everything that involves the playing field. Besides the Red Sox, he has cared for some of the greenest lawns in the nation—the ballparks used by the California Angels, San Francisco Giants, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Mellor is also a leading innovator of elaborate patterns used on turf. In addition to coverage in various national media outlets, Mellor’s mowing patterns have been featured in the American Folk Art Museum and an international art exhibit. He has published two books on gardening and horticulture, Picture Perfect: Mowing Techniques for Lawns, Landscapes, and Sports (Hardcover, Wiley, 2001), and The Lawn Bible: How to Keep It Green, Groomed, and Growing Every Season of the Year (Paperback, Hyperion, 2003). Picture Perfect is considered the textbook for lawn patterns.

Photos provided courtesy of David R. Mellor.