PLOW: Snow Problem? We’ve Got You Covered! (August 2024 Issue)

From climate trends to snow and ice management equipment, the PLOW August 2024 issue covers everything you need for the Winter ahead.

PLOW August 2024 Issue

PLOW August 2024 Issue
Click cover image to view digital issue.

CONTENTS

Emerging Climate Trends | The effects of global warming on the snow removal industry.

Compact Cleanup Solutions | Experts from John Deere discuss equipment to combat snowstorms and natural disasters.

Business Management: Is Your Insurance Snow Blind? | Is your snow and ice management business prepared for winter weather?

Get Equipped: Snow & Ice Management Equipment

EDITOR’S LETTER

Ihave been fortunate to only experience one extreme winter weather event in my lifetime. I spent the “Blizzard of ‘96” playing in a snow tunnel my father made. It led to a hand-crafted igloo with an actual rug for my sister and me to sit on. All he had to work with was an old shovel and his hands.

Over the years, he graduated to an electric snow-shovel and is now the proud owner of a snowblower. My father had to start somewhere. Snow removal companies must as well. Acquiring the most cost-efficient, durable equipment (“Get Equipped: Snow & Ice Management Equipment”) is key to surviving an extreme winter weather event.

Making sure your insurance package covers everything from employees, equipment, and anything else under the insurance “umbrella” (“Is Your Insurance Snow Blind?”) is vital. Knowing your “zone” (“Emerging Climate Trends”), what weather events occur most often, and how to safeguard your business is another. Taking steps to make sure your business will be resilient in the face of unforeseen snow events is key to continued success.

The child in me will still enjoy building an igloo with my children when the opportunity arises. The adult in me will make sure the path to the generator is clear, the snowblower is gassed up, and rock salt is near the stairs… just in case.

Jessica Schwartz

jessica@groupc.com

 

 

 

 

Business Management, Business Trends, Featured, From the Editor, Industry News, Magazine, Plow, Snow & Ice Management

business management, Climate Trends, PLOW August 2024, PLOW August 2024 Issue, PLOW Editor's Letter, recent issues, snow and ice management, Snow Business, snow removal, Turf August 2024, Turf August 2024 Issue

