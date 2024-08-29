EDITOR’S LETTER

Ihave been fortunate to only experience one extreme winter weather event in my lifetime. I spent the “Blizzard of ‘96” playing in a snow tunnel my father made. It led to a hand-crafted igloo with an actual rug for my sister and me to sit on. All he had to work with was an old shovel and his hands.

Over the years, he graduated to an electric snow-shovel and is now the proud owner of a snowblower. My father had to start somewhere. Snow removal companies must as well. Acquiring the most cost-efficient, durable equipment (“Get Equipped: Snow & Ice Management Equipment”) is key to surviving an extreme winter weather event.

Making sure your insurance package covers everything from employees, equipment, and anything else under the insurance “umbrella” (“Is Your Insurance Snow Blind?”) is vital. Knowing your “zone” (“Emerging Climate Trends”), what weather events occur most often, and how to safeguard your business is another. Taking steps to make sure your business will be resilient in the face of unforeseen snow events is key to continued success.

The child in me will still enjoy building an igloo with my children when the opportunity arises. The adult in me will make sure the path to the generator is clear, the snowblower is gassed up, and rock salt is near the stairs… just in case.