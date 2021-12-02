Brought to you by

SnowSOS, a patent-pending insurtech platform for plowers in the U.S., launched open registration at snowsos.com last month. SnowSOS gives plowers and plow businesses a way to lower their general liability insurance cost to $99/month per vehicle with no annual commitment. This is achieved by giving plowers control over when their insurance turns on and off for each job via smartphone.

Pinnacle Risk Management owner Mike Evans Caradimitropoulo created the concept after personal experience with an under-insured plower. “We had a slip and fall incident and property damage because a plow job was done incorrectly,” says Evans Caradimitropoulo, who also serves as SnowSOS CEO. “It was clear the plower’s policy lacked necessary coverage and the marketplace lacked an affordable solution for him so I created one.”

Insurance premiums can affect client retention or simply be prohibitive for independent contractors. Residential plowers often jump through hoops to prevent clients from leaving for lower-cost competitor rates made possible solely by low or no insurance coverage. The same can be said for larger commercial operations whose premium can impact pricing, account retention, and ultimately their team. SnowSOS is designed to help level the playing field by improving margins and lowering a barrier to coverage. It also adds value to subs whose individual coverage can reduce risk exposure or future premium increases for the employing business.

Plowers control coverage via the SnowSOS app by uploading a picture before and after the job. Behind the scenes is a platform business administrators can use to view fleet activity in real time and identify efficiencies. A reporting dashboard and other tools are forthcoming.

For $99/month per vehicle, SnowSOS includes:

Certificate of Insurance and mobile app to turn coverage on & off with pictures.

Coverage for up to four vehicles per account.

Optional automated customer alerts with photos when their job is complete.

At job start: Up to $100,000 for property damage & personal injury coverage.

At job end: Up to $5,000 for completed operations coverage.

Admin dashboard to track completed jobs & claims.

Convenient online claim submission within each job log when needed.

