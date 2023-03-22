Podcast: Selling Your Lawn Or Landscape Business?

It should come as no surprise to anyone involved in the landscape industry that there’s been a lot of consolidation lately. Are you considering selling your lawn or landscape business? If so, you won’t want to skip the latest Turf Magazine Podcast.

In this interview, two investment professionals from UBS join Turf magazine Editorial Director Christine Menapace to discuss selling your business and what you need to know when that time comes. Providing both pre- and post-sale insights, Gerry McGinley is a Managing Director and Financial Advisor with UBS Financial Services Incorporated, a subsidiary of UBS AG; Bianca Benedetti-Fang is an Executive Director with the Business Owners Segment at UBS.

Click below to listen: