Applegate Named COO of PBI-Gordon Companies

PBI-Gordon Companies has announced that Dr. Jackie Applegate has joined the company as chief operating officer effective July 8, 2024.

Dr. Jackie Applegate has joined the company as chief operating officer effective July 8, 2024.

PBI-Gordon Applegate
Dr. Jackie Applegate

Before joining PBI-Gordon, Applegate spent her career at Bayer Crop Science – starting as a process development chemist, and eventually serving in several executive roles in both the agricultural crop and non-crop industries. She most recently served as the President of the North American Crop Science business of Bayer. Applegate is a seasoned executive with strong operational and organizational behavior expertise and has extensive international leadership experience across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Applegate will lead PBI-Gordon’s three subsidiaries: PBI-Gordon Corporation, Pegasus Laboratories, and PetAg. She will report directly to PBI-Gordon President and CEO Steve Clifford.

“Jackie is a proven leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the PBI-Gordon family of
employee-owners,” said Clifford. “PBI-Gordon has had a tremendous amount of success in recent years, and recruiting proven and innovative leaders like Jackie enhances the depth of our leadership team. Her experience in R&D, operations, and strategy development will be invaluable as PBI-Gordon keeps its sights on growing and scaling each of our three subsidiaries and ensuring employee-owner value.”

For more recent PBI-Gordon personnel news as covered by Turf Magazine, click here.

