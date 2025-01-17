Applegate Named COO of PBI-Gordon Companies

The employee-owners of PBI-Gordon Companies have announced that Dr. Jackie Applegate has joined the company as chief operating officer effective July 8, 2024.

Before joining PBI-Gordon, Applegate spent her career at Bayer Crop Science – starting as a process development chemist, and eventually serving in several executive roles in both the agricultural crop and non-crop industries. She most recently served as the President of the North American Crop Science business of Bayer. Applegate is a seasoned executive with strong operational and organizational behavior expertise and has extensive international leadership experience across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Applegate will lead PBI-Gordon’s three subsidiaries: PBI-Gordon Corporation, Pegasus Laboratories, and PetAg. She will report directly to PBI-Gordon President and CEO Steve Clifford.

“Jackie is a proven leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the PBI-Gordon family of

employee-owners,” said Clifford. “PBI-Gordon has had a tremendous amount of success in recent years, and recruiting proven and innovative leaders like Jackie enhances the depth of our leadership team. Her experience in R&D, operations, and strategy development will be invaluable as PBI-Gordon keeps its sights on growing and scaling each of our three subsidiaries and ensuring employee-owner value.”

For more recent PBI-Gordon personnel news as covered by Turf Magazine, click here.