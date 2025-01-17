Contact Us

Bartlett Announces New Leadership of Operations in Florida

Bartlett Tree Experts has announced that Jim Dossett has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company's operations in Florida.

Bartlett Dossett
Jim Dossett

Known by his Bartlett teammates as being tech savvy and analytical, Dossett earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the College of Charleston. He holds the following professional credentials: ISA Certified Arborist, ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification (TRAQ), Certified Treecare Safety Professional (CTSP), and Safety Management Specialist (SMS). Dossett has held many different positions in his nearly 19 years with Bartlett.

In 2005, he joined the Company as an Arborist Ground Person in the Charleston, SC office. In 2006, Dossett became an Arborist Climber and then Crew Leader and Local Office Safety Coordinator in Springfield, VA. In 2008, he became a Safety and Training Coordinator in Austin, TX.

In 2021, Jim Dossett was named Regional Safety Manager. In that role, he was instrumental in the planned reorganization of Bartlett’s safety program. He helped create Bartlett’s Driver Safety and Drop Zone Management Training programs. In early 2024, he created an internal podcast featuring in-depth interviews with Bartlett team members.

Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “Jim has become an integral teammate and leader – he has had a hand in just about every safety initiative we have launched as a Company.”

In his new role, Dossett was selected by Ingram to manage the Company’s operations in Florida, including office locations in Oakland Park, Naples, and Tallahassee.

