Bartlett Tree Experts Expands in Ottawa

Bartlett Tree Experts has announced that it has expanded in the Ottawa, Ontario region with the acquisition of Campbell Tree Experts, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Campbell Tree Experts has provided quality tree and shrub care services in Ottawa. The acquisition of Campbell strengthens the capabilities of the existing Bartlett Tree Experts local office team in Ottawa, deepening its capabilities to provide exceptional scientific tree care solutions for new and existing customers.

Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bartlett Tree Experts, said, “Bartlett Tree Experts continues to expand our scientific tree and shrub care services with a focus on quality work and client satisfaction. We are excited to welcome the Campbell team into our Ottawa office.”

With the acquisition, Campbell founders Glen Campbell and his wife, Lynn Arbour-Campbell, both ISA-certified arborists, have joined Bartlett’s Ottawa office along with their team of six production arborists.

Bartlett Tree Experts first entered the Canada market in 1997. While Bartlett had long been providing scientific tree and shrub care services in many areas of Ontario, the Company opened its office in Ottawa in April 2023 to meet client demand in the nation’s capital city.

Noah Violini, Vice President of Bartlett’s operations in Canada, said, “The growth of our Ottawa office expands Bartlett’s ability to service more clients in the province of Ontario, which will help improve the health and beauty of their trees and landscapes.”

For more recent Bartlett Tree Experts news as covered by Turf Magazine, click here.