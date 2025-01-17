Contact Us

Crowther, Lehr, and Quinlan Join PBI-Gordon Corporation

Crowther, Lehr, and Quinlan join the employee-owned PBI-Gordon Corporation, team as sales representatives across the US.

The employee-owners of PBI-Gordon Corporation have announced that Matthew Crowther, Sean Lehr, and Chris Quinlan have joined the company as sales representatives.

According to Tim Demerath, vice president of sales for PBI-Gordon Corporation, “Matthew, Sean, and Chris bring a wealth of technical knowledge to PBI-Gordon. We are thrilled to have them on our team and are confident our customers will not only benefit from their expertise but also from their ability to foster deep relationships with our partners.”

Matthew Crowther

Crowther Lehr Quinlan
Matthew Crowther

Matthew Crowther will manage all sales initiatives for golf course, sports turf, lawn care, and landscape maintenance customers in the northeastern US. Crowther brings more than 30 years of golf and professional turf expertise to his new role. Before joining PBI-Gordon, he was the Certified Golf Course Superintendent at Cape Cod Country Club in Falmouth,
MA. Previously, he was a Certified Golf Course Superintendent and facilities manager at Mink Meadows Golf Club in Martha’s Vineyard, MA.

A member of several golf course superintendent associations, Crowther was awarded the GCSAA President’s Award for Environmental Stewardship in 2020 and was a finalist for the TurfNet Superintendent of the Year in 2015.

Crowther earned his Bachelor of Science degree in turfgrass management and urban horticulture from the University of Rhode Island.

Sean Lehr

Crowther Lehr Quinlan
Sean Lehr

Sean Lehr will lead golf, landscape, professional lawn care, and agriculture sales for PBI-Gordon customers and distributors in KS, MO, and AR. Lehr has more than 25 years of expertise in the turf and ornamental industry. He was most recently district
sales manager at Wilbur-Ellis Company and has held sales positions with Koch Turf & Ornamental, J.R. Simplot Co., and Mears Fertilizer.

Lehr holds a Bachelor of Science degree in turfgrass management from Kansas State University.

Chris Quinlan

Crowther Lehr Quinlan
Christopher Quinlan

Chris Quinlan will lead sales initiatives for golf course, sports turf, lawn care, and landscape maintenance customers in MN, WI, SD, and ND. Quinlan comes to PBI-Gordon from Profile Products, where he was a sales representative for the Illinois-based company. His 25-year sales career also includes a territory sales management position with Barenburg.

Quinlan holds a BA in marketing from the University of St. Thomas. He has also completed the Michigan State University turfgrass management program.

For more recent PBI-Gordon news from Turf Magazine, click here.

