Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » OPEI

Envu U.S. Named Great Place To Work

The "Great Place to Work" distinguished certification has been awarded to Envu U.S based on employee feedback.

The “Great Place to Work” distinguished certification has been awarded to Envu U.S based on employee feedback. The feedback is centered around three key factors: trust, pride and camaraderie. Envu was founded with a singular focus: to advance healthy environments for everyone everywhere. The global company has 272 employees in the U.S.

Envu Great PlaceFounded in 1992 by Robert Levering and Amy Lyman, Great Place To Work has evolved into a global authority on workplace culture. The world-renowned organization is dedicated to shaping positive workplace cultures worldwide. The Great Place To Work survey was distributed to all employees in the U.S. According to their results, employees feel like they are treated well regardless of their race and gender. They also feel that people care about each other in the workplace. Additional findings from U.S.-based Envu employees include:

● 91% say they can be themselves at work

● 89% feel good about the ways Envu contributes to the community

● 86% are pleased with development opportunities to further themselves professionally

“Last year, Envu collectively provided over 6,000 hours of training for employees,” said Mark Schneid, head of commercial operations, North America. “People are our greatest asset, and we ensure that we support ongoing development with various programs enabling each employee to unleash their full potential. We firmly believe that both people development and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion not only enrich the lives of our employees but also strengthen our ability to serve our customers.”

As part of the company’s ESG commitment, Envu is committed to creating healthier spaces and people. U.S.-based teams are turning environmental challenges into a positive force across seven difference business segments.

For Turf ‘s most recent Get Equipped: Pesticides, Herbicides & Fertilizers product spotlight featuing Envu’s Envu Acclaim® Accelerate, click here.

Business Management, Business Trends, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Personnel, The Latest

Amy Lyman, camraderie, community, employees, Enuv U.S., Envu, ESG Committment, Great Place to Work, landscape, lawncare, Mark Schneid, north america, pride, Professional-Development, Robert Levering, survey, trust, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, workplace, workplace climate

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

How To Hydrozone Landscape Plants For Water Savings

Next

Xeriscaping Is Not ZEROscaping! A Photo Gallery

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly