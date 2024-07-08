Envu U.S. Named Great Place To Work

Survey shows that employees are happy with the Envu U.S. workplace environment

The “Great Place to Work” distinguished certification has been awarded to Envu U.S based on employee feedback. The feedback is centered around three key factors: trust, pride and camaraderie. Envu was founded with a singular focus: to advance healthy environments for everyone everywhere. The global company has 272 employees in the U.S.

Founded in 1992 by Robert Levering and Amy Lyman, Great Place To Work has evolved into a global authority on workplace culture. The world-renowned organization is dedicated to shaping positive workplace cultures worldwide. The Great Place To Work survey was distributed to all employees in the U.S. According to their results, employees feel like they are treated well regardless of their race and gender. They also feel that people care about each other in the workplace. Additional findings from U.S.-based Envu employees include:

● 91% say they can be themselves at work

● 89% feel good about the ways Envu contributes to the community

● 86% are pleased with development opportunities to further themselves professionally

“Last year, Envu collectively provided over 6,000 hours of training for employees,” said Mark Schneid, head of commercial operations, North America. “People are our greatest asset, and we ensure that we support ongoing development with various programs enabling each employee to unleash their full potential. We firmly believe that both people development and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion not only enrich the lives of our employees but also strengthen our ability to serve our customers.”

As part of the company’s ESG commitment, Envu is committed to creating healthier spaces and people. U.S.-based teams are turning environmental challenges into a positive force across seven difference business segments.

