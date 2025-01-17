Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » OPEI

Fairway Expands In Central Florida

Fairway has recently expanded their lawn care and pest control operation in Central Florida to include Dr. Jack's.

Fairway continues its expansion in Central Florida with the addition of Dr. Jack’s. This will strengthen not only its lawn care business but also its pest control offering.

Founded more than 50 years ago in 1972 by Dr. Jack Reinhardt, Dr. Jack’s is a recognized name for pest control and lawn care in the Orlando area.  Jack’s sons, Rick and Jim, have run the business for 20+ years, growing and expanding their father’s legacy.

Fairway Florida
Photo courtesy of Fairway

CEO Greg Harbison states, “Dr. Jack’s exemplifies Fairway’s values of service excellence and employee culture. Rick and Jim have grown their business consistently the right way. Even in our early conversations, we could tell Dr. Jack’s was a natural fit with Fairway.”

“We had many others approach us, but Fairway was different,” says Rick Reinhardt. “They were most concerned with how we treated customers and employees. That’s what’s most important to us too.  Simply put, joining Fairway just felt right.”

Fairway continues to demonstrate its leadership and dynamic growth in the exterior residential services industry with the addition of Dr. Jack’s.

For more recent Green Industry acquisition news from Turf Magazine, click here.

Business Management, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Personnel, The Latest

acquisition, Business, business management, commercial landscaping, corporate expansion, Dr. Jack Reinhardt, Dr. Jack's, Fairway, Florida, green industry, Greg Harbison, Jim Reinhardt, landscape, lawn care, news, orlando, personnal, Rick Reinhardt, turf, turf maagzine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

STIHL Increases Share Of Battery Tools Sold By 4%

Next

Landscape Forms & Industrial Facility Introduce The Plains & Pods™ System

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly