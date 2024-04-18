Fairway Expands In Central Florida

Fairway continues its expansion in Central Florida with the addition of Dr. Jack’s. This will strengthen not only its lawn care business but also its pest control offering.

Founded more than 50 years ago in 1972 by Dr. Jack Reinhardt, Dr. Jack’s is a recognized name for pest control and lawn care in the Orlando area. Jack’s sons, Rick and Jim, have run the business for 20+ years, growing and expanding their father’s legacy.

CEO Greg Harbison states, “Dr. Jack’s exemplifies Fairway’s values of service excellence and employee culture. Rick and Jim have grown their business consistently the right way. Even in our early conversations, we could tell Dr. Jack’s was a natural fit with Fairway.”

“We had many others approach us, but Fairway was different,” says Rick Reinhardt. “They were most concerned with how we treated customers and employees. That’s what’s most important to us too. Simply put, joining Fairway just felt right.”

Fairway continues to demonstrate its leadership and dynamic growth in the exterior residential services industry with the addition of Dr. Jack’s.

